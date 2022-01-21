Reboot time

West Indies will chase a reversal in their recent fortunes when they face England in the first Twenty20 International today, hoping the five-match series can mark a fresh start for the embattled former World champions.
The Kieron Pollard-led unit endured a wretched run of form last year, winning only nine of 25 T20Is while also flopping spectacularly at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, taking just one of five games to finish fifth of sixth teams in their group.
Further, the 3-0 drubbing by Pakistan in Karachi last month ensured the year finished on a low note but Pollard said the England challenge offered his side the opportunity to start from scratch.
“For us, it’s (about) execution. We have to execute in all three facets of the game. In our cricket overall, we have to improve the way how we play and that’s in all departments—batting, bowling and fielding,” Pollard said yesterday. “The batting has definitely been a problem for us but the good thing about it is that we have new faces in the group, guys who are hoping to make a name for themselves on the international scene and in world cricket.
“So we just need to do the basics sort of right, play the situation of the game and be able to analyse, assess and make the right decisions when that is needed and whatever that decision is, it should be what the team requires at that point in time. For us, it’s like starting from scratch. For me, in all three facets, we’re basically starting from ground-zero and we’ve got to do what is needed at this point in time.”
West Indies welcome back left-arm spinning all-rounder Fabian Allen from injury and left-arm speedster Sheldon Cottrell, who tested positive for Covid on the tour of Pakistan but has now recovered. The Jamaican pair last featured for West Indies in T20s six months ago. In their last meeting with England, West Indies suffered an embarrassing defeat, bowled out for 55—their second lowest total in T20Is and the third lowest-ever by a team in T20 World Cup history.
SQUADS:
WEST INDIES -- Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (vice-capt), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.
ENGLAND -- Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Harry Brook.