REBOOT TIME

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick is expecting a turnaround in the team’s ODI fortunes when they face Sri Lanka in the first game of their three-match series starting at 9.30 a.m. today at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, in Antigua.
The West Indies are currently on a six-match ODI losing skid, stretching back to early last year before the Covid-19 pandemic when they lost 3-0 against Sri Lanka.
They also lost 3-0 against Bangladesh and with automatic qualification for the 2023 50-over World Cup at stake, Estwick welcomed the return of some of their more experienced players whom he feels could make the difference in the series.
“Over the last two or three years we haven’t had our best players but everyone is becoming available so we expect a turnaround in our performances and it is very important that we share the knowledge and we share the experience,” Estwick told the media during a Zoom call yesterday.
“That is the key; that the experience players help the younger players to come through and the younger players understanding their role and understanding what it is to play 50-over cricket,” the West Indies assistant coach continued.
“They need to realise that they have more time than you think, It is 300 balls. We can power-hit at the end so not to panic and stay focused and don’t leave it to anyone.
“Too many times people have been leaving it to someone else to come in and then they fail and then we don’t get the required target. The key thing is to make sure that when you’re in, you stay in, and when you’ve got momentum, run with it as a long as possible because that’s the key in international cricket,” Estwick assessed.
As for the experienced players coming into the team, Estwick said they were happy to have Shai Hope back in the side after the middle order batsman was dropped for the New Zealand trip and declined to tour Bangladesh last year.
We are very happy to see Shai back. He is a very important player for us, not just as a batsman but as a wicket-keeper and vice-captain as well. So we welcome him back with open arms. We know what Shai is capable of doing and he knows his role very well and he will set about to do that and that is important for us. The key thing is everybody knowing their role and trying to execute as best as possible and once we can do that then we’re a challenge for anybody in the world,” noted Estwick.
“I don’t know if we can give an assurance but what we can do is try to put up a better performance than we did in Bangladesh. Remember we’ve gotten a lot of players back who weren’t in Bangladesh. We’ve got a lot more experience in this group here. Obviously Jason Holder, Hope, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo are back...so there are a number of players who weren’t in Bangladesh.
Also we are playing in our home conditions and you will feel you are a lot better in our own back yard, so we are preparing to make sure we put on a better performance,” he added.
Estwick also pointed out that the Caribbean side will be bracing for another spin test from Sri Lanka but insisted that while the home team will give respect to their opponents, they will not be intimidated.
“We have been working hard on that. We know Sri Lanka is going to come with a diet of spin. Remember we played them before in Sri Lanka and the spinners weren’t that dominant so, yes, we’ve got to pay them the respect that is due but it is a different format, a longer format...so yes we will respect them but we will not fear them,” Estwick stated.
In terms of World Cup qualification, Estwick said it was important that they win the series and make sure players understand their roles and execute their roles so they don’t have to go through the qualification tournament for the next 50-over World Cup. “We don’t want to have to go into a tournament to qualify, so we’ve got to make sure we win our remaining series and it is very important we start by winning against Sri Lanka,” he concluded.
SQUADS:
WEST INDIES (from): Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.
SRI LANKA (from): Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.