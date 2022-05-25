Rebuilding

THE Trinidad and Tobago Body Builders Federation (TTBBF) will attempt to stage both its national tournaments in 2022, although both will be pushed back from traditional dates.
TTBBF president Susana Hadad said that despite difficulty, the local body building and fitness authorities seek to stage its National Junior and Senior Championships, despite a two-year break from competition, due to the onslaught of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
There has been a call for competition. “We are trying to have two shows for the athletes because they have been out of it for a long time. They have been asking (for competition) since the lockdown,” Hadad explained.
“Now that things have opened back up, I have to give them a little time to get back into the thick of things.”
Notwithstanding the challenges, Hadad hopes to successfully stage both ‘Nationals’. “We are in the stages of planning the competitions. We are trying to see if we can hold one or two,” Hadad added.
The Junior Nationals are traditional held in June and the Senior Nationals in September. Hadad said there are likely to be adjustments.
“The Juniors, we are planning for July, but it might end up in August,” said Hadad, adding, “And Seniors will have to be somewhere like the end of October or November.”
The long-serving sport administrator confessed that, since the onset of the pandemic, there has been difficulty sourcing finance, even from traditional sponsors.
“We are past being in the red,” Hadad admitted. “We wanted to have it (Junior Nationals) at the end of July. Now (because of little finance) we have to see what can be done. Everybody just came out of the pandemic like all of us. So, we can’t just go and say ‘I want’ (and get).”