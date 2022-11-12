Records fall again

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter just missed out on a 45-second effort but still managed to lower the 100 metres freestyle national record for the third time in three weeks after the second night of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Short Course (25m course) Open Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain Couva Friday night.
And Tobago YMCA’s Ornella Walker splashed to a new national record in the women’s 100m backstroke last night on the third night of competition.
Gold in the women’s edition
Walker produced a one minute, 03.08-second swim to break her own mark of 1:03.22 and take gold in the women’s edition of the event to claim the second record of the meet.
Back on Friday night, Carter paced himself to a new national record in the men’s 100m free final in a fast 46.02 seconds.
Carter was again introduced to great cheers from swimmers and spectators alike, continuing his rich vein of form from the FINA Swimming World Cup series
The former University of Southern California graduate -nicknamed “Soca Sprinter” by his coach Dexter Browne—improved on his four-lap mark from the previous night of 46.07 seconds. That Thursday night swim had smashed his previous mark of 46.36 posted when he was fourth at the second leg of the FINA Cup series in Toronto two weeks ago.
Carter is currently swimming out of the water, coming off some spectacular feats at the Cup.
Triple crowns
He took home a total of nine gold medals from the three legs of the Cup at Berlin, Toronto, and Indianapolis, claiming a treble of triple crowns (victories in the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, and 50m freestyle at all three meets) and became the only swimmer in history to swim the combination of a sub-23 second 50m backstroke, sub-22 second 50m butterfly and a sub-21 second freestyle.
At the conclusion of the third and final leg in Indianapolis Saturday night, the 26-year-old also gained a handsome piece of change for his efforts including US$160,000 (US$30,000 for the triple crown, a US$100,000 bonus for being the overall series male champion, and US $30,000 in prize money for his points standing per leg).
Carter will also splash into action in the men’s 50m freestyle today.
Yesterday Carter opted out of the 50m butterfly, resting ahead of his expected participation in the 100m individual medley (IM) today.