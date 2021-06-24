Recovering Molino starts for Crew

Kevin Molino continued his recovery from injury when he played the first 45 minutes on Wednesday night, wearing the number nine jersey in the Columbus Crew’s close 1-0 loss away to the Philadelphia Union. The Eastern Conference top of the table clash featured the second-placed Union against defending MLS Cup champions Crew who are fourth.
Molino has made himself available to Trinidad and Tobago for the 2020 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier against Montserrat, having missed the 2015 Gold Cup quarter-final run through injury.
Molino was the biggest signing made by the American Major League Soccer (MLS) club last winter. He was expected to help strengthen the Crew’s offence after being the catalyst for the Minnesota attack in recent seasons. But a hamstring injury suffered in preseason had him sidelined for two months.
Molino made his first appearance for the Crew on Saturday as a substitute for 19 minutes in the 2-0 win against the Chicago Fire.
“I have to thank the medical staff for doing a tremendous job,” said Molino on Tuesday. “I am happy to be here and happy to be in the game and get my first couple of minutes. I just want to build from here.”
A night later, Molino played mainly up front alongside USA international Gyasi Zardes, although at times he fell back into his regular midfield position. He mainly paced himself but was also involved in couple of the Crew’s first-half attacks before finally being rested at the end of the first period.
“He’s an incredible player,” said Zardes. “He has so much flair and a lot of confidence. When he gets the ball, you know something is going to happen. I’m excited to see him back with the team. Once you see him on the field, you’ll see exactly what I am talking about.”
Molino has been a productive winger in the MLS since 2016 when he made 30 appearances and scored 11 goals for Orlando City SC. In 2017, he moved to Minnesota United and in his four seasons, scored 21 goals for the Loons in 67 appearances.
The expectations are high for Molino considering his 2020 campaign. Last season was his most productive year from a number of standpoints. Molino averaged a goal every other game for Minnesota and helped lead the team to the Western Conference Final. In the 2020 MLS Cup playoffs he got four goals in three games to be the leading scorer in the postseason.
“He’s a very good and talented player,” said teammate Pedro Santos. “He can help us with his qualities, and he is getting better and getting minutes. I am happy for him.”
As a winger, it’s not just his goal-scoring the Crew are looking to add to their attack. It’s also some defensive responsibilities that head coach Caleb Porter requires of his wingers. Throughout his career, Molino hasn’t been in a system that might require him to press high and play defence. He won’t have to live up to Santos’ remarkable defensive instincts or play full-back but it’s a new role that he will need to adjust to.
“I think what will be the biggest adjustment for him here is that side of the ball,” said Porter of Molino. “He wasn’t asked to do a ton defensively in Minnesota’s system, but he was able to float in and out of games. He’s a very good attacker and yet in our system, he is going to have to play both sides of the ball enough.”
The defensive side of the game will be important for Molino, but the Crew signed him for his offensive impact primarily. His Black and Gold teammates have seen what he can do on the training ground and are ready for him to get full game time to help propel the Columbus attack further than it has been in some time.