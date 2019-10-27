Red ball rarity

Jason Holder

FLASHBACK: West Indies skipper Jason Holder leads his victorious team off the field after defeating Sri Lanka by 226 runs on the final day of the first Test, at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, June 11, 2018. –Photo: CWI MEDIA/RANDY BROOKS

So Queen’s Park Oval gets a Test match next year against South Africa. Yet many of those self-proclaimed “purists,” who constantly crow about the traditional format being the only “real” cricket, will not even bother to attend the fixture scheduled for July 23-27. For all the ground’s history—no other venue in the region has staged more Test matches—none of that has altered the stark reality of the past decade which shows the Trinidad and Tobago audience to be almost totally disinterested in Test cricket.

Congratulations to Cricket West Indies for doing what should have been done as a matter of course years ago in releasing the next year’s schedule, and indeed the available information on the following two years, to at least give followers of West Indies cricket, who see the international game in the Caribbean as an occasion to be experienced, ample time to plan accordingly.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘PURE POLITICS’

‘PURE POLITICS’

Legendary former West Indies captain, Sir Vivian Richards, has endorsed Kieron Pollard’s appointment as white-ball skipper and believes “politics with the last regime” prevented the Trinidadian from assuming the position sooner.

Dalla Costa beaten in ‘Subway’

IT does not happen very often but it did yesterday when Kale Dalla Costa was beaten on the penultimate day of the first phase of the Subway Junior Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval. The ten-year-old went down 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) to Tim Pasea in their battle for a place in this morning’s Under-14 semi-finals.

3 teams win again in Super League v/ball

THREE teams scored for the second time when the Office of the Prime Minister’s Super League A Volleyball Tournament continued Saturday at Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Chaguanas.

Smith, Savory named in Jaguars squad

Smith, Savory named in Jaguars squad

Fast bowler Nial Smith has been called up for his regional domestic 50-over debut while all-rounder Jonathan Foo has returned following a near two-year break, in a strong Guyana Jaguars squad for next month’s Super50. The 23-year-old Smith was the leading bowler in the local 50-overs competition while Foo, 29, scored over 300 runs to force the hands of selectors.

Red ball rarity

Red ball rarity

So Queen’s Park Oval gets a Test match next year against South Africa. Yet many of those self-proclaimed “purists,” who constantly crow about the traditional format being the only “real” cricket, will not even bother to attend the fixture scheduled for July 23-27.