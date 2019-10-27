Red ball rarity

So Queen’s Park Oval gets a Test match next year against South Africa. Yet many of those self-proclaimed “purists,” who constantly crow about the traditional format being the only “real” cricket, will not even bother to attend the fixture scheduled for July 23-27. For all the ground’s history—no other venue in the region has staged more Test matches—none of that has altered the stark reality of the past decade which shows the Trinidad and Tobago audience to be almost totally disinterested in Test cricket.
Congratulations to Cricket West Indies for doing what should have been done as a matter of course years ago in releasing the next year’s schedule, and indeed the available information on the following two years, to at least give followers of West Indies cricket, who see the international game in the Caribbean as an occasion to be experienced, ample time to plan accordingly.