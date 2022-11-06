Red Force aim for sharper effort against CCC

THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be looking to sharpen up on their fielding and death bowling when they face the Combined Campuses and Colleges in their fourth round CG United Super50 Zone A match at the Queen’s Park Oval from 9 a.m. today.
After a three-run loss to the Guyana Harpy Eagles on Wednesday, the Red Force bounced back with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes on Saturday to take the lead in the group with three rounds of matches to be played.
The Red Force lead the four-team group with four points and a superior net run rate of +0.968.
The Volcanoes dropped to second place on four points and a net run rate of +0.305, while the Harpy Eagles are third on the same number of points and a net run rate of +0.089.
Only the top two teams will progress to the semi-finals.
“The plan is to play game by game,” Red Force head coach David Furlonge said on Saturday as he looked ahead to today’s match.
“We are not thinking about the first game we played against them. It is an important game for us in terms of points, seeing that we lost one game. We are coming out positive and we will play the game in the proper way and hopefully come out victorious.”
Speaking about the death bowling and fielding, the Red Force coach said: “We still had a few lapses in the field and we are looking to improve on that. I think coming to the end of the innings both against Guyana and this game, we had them nine wickets down and I think we were a bit too relaxed.
“The bowlers didn’t probably bowl the proper lengths at the end but we discussed it and we will work on it for Monday.”
Furlonge was also happy for his batters to spend time in the middle against the Volcanoes which he said was a plus given the rain-affected preparations.
“I think it was a good performance. We saw in the last game we lost; it was a tough loss but we went down fighting. In this game, we came back and we dominated the game right through which was good to see.”
Looking ahead to today’s game, the Red Force coach, who is also the chairman of selectors, said the West Indies Test players will be available to play and confirmed that Joshua Da Silva, who suffered cramps during his Player-of-the Match knock of 66 on Saturday, is fit to play.
The other two Test players are pacers Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales.
Da Silva himself is ready to step up for his side today.
“It was really important to get some runs for the team to get a victory so that was most important for us, Said Da Silva.
“The first two games I got starts and didn’t carry (on) so for me it was all about batting through and being there at the end but unfortunately, I couldn’t be there at the end. But getting a half century feels really good and I was just trying to take my time, get some singles and get the boundaries when I can and press on when the time came,” he added.
Today’s Super50 fixtures:
Zone A
T&T Red Force vs Combined Campuses and Colleges, Queen’s Park Oval, 9 a.m.
Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Windward Islands Volcanoes, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, 2 p.m.