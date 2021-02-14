Red Force aiming to stay perfect

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will monitoring the fitness of key players Darren Bravo and Lendl Simmons ahead of today’s CG Insurance Super50 Cup fixture against Barbados Pride with both players suffering from some “tightness in the muscles” during the team’s four-wicket win over the Windward Islands Volcanoes on Saturday night.
The Red Force will tackle the Pride at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground from 9 a.m. today. On Saturday, after dismissing the Volcanoes for 227, the Red Force made a strong start to their chase and were strolling along before losing four wickets for 22 runs.
That middle order stutter forced Kieron Pollard’s team to take longer than expected to seal their second win in the competition, but they did so in the end thanks to Simmons’ 102 at the top of the innings.
“In the first game, I didn’t get a score, so coming into this game I wanted to do something special for the team. It feels good to get a hundred, but I would have liked to see it home,” said Simmons. “We are playing a good brand of cricket and we now have two wins in our two matches so we want to continue the winning ways,”
But Simmons needed some attention from the physio after reaching the milestone before eventually being run out. Bravo came to the crease at number seven following a middle order slide and eventually sealed the victory with Sunil Narine at the other end.
Asked about Simmons and Bravo, Red Force coach David Furlonge didn’t give away too much. “Just some tightness in the muscles and both of them are being treated with the physio and massage therapist and we will assess their condition later on today (yesterday) to see what is happening going forward,” said Furlonge. While Simmons’ knock set up T&T’s win on Saturday, Bravo was instrumental in the team’s opening win on Thursday when he struck the winning runs to finish 59 not out. Furlonge said T&T are looking to raise their game as the tournament goes on and was pleased to see the top order leading the charge.
“In the batting, we always wanted to see one of the top three go on to get a hundred, which we got. Again, we had some soft dismissals and two run-outs.
So that is something we have to work on, but all in all, to come away with a win, we’re happy,” he said of Saturday’s performance.