Red Force back on top

The boys and girls of Barataria North and South Secondary and St Mary’s, St Anthony’s and Holy Cross Colleges took their classroom to the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.
And they saw the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force pass their latest test in the CG United Super50 Cup. The six-wicket victory over the Guyana Harpy Eagles was routine in the end and returned Nicholas Pooran’s side to the top of the Zone A standings.
It was not a match where batters in general put on a clinic for their young audience. The exceptions were Pooran and Jyd Goolie for the home team and Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie for the Harpy Eagles.
Pooran, the West Indies captain and Goolie, getting to bat in a List A game for the first time, were efficient yet stylish in taking their team from the relative discomfort of 88 for four after 20 overs to their target of 183 midway through the 35th.
“Definitely satisfying,” Pooran said afterwards. “We lost that (first) game against Guyana and we wanted to win really bad in this game. The other night the two points (lost because of a no result) to CCC obviously hurt us. We felt we should have won that game… We knew we had to turn up this morning with weather around and try to be clinical.”
Having dismissed the Harpy Eagles for 182, the Red Force left themselves the straightforward task of getting those runs at a rate of less than five an over. But carelessness largely from the quartet of Kjorn Ottley, Amir Jangoo, Darren Bravo and Jason Mohammed led to their dismissals and complicated the assignment.
That was until Pooran and Goolie got together. The pair shared ten sixes equally between them, Pooran (56, 47 balls) upping the tempo upon replacing Bravo as rain hovered, in order for the Red Force to keep ahead of the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern par score.
The skipper’s positive play allowed fellow left-hander Goolie (58, 58 balls) to chase the collection of “butterflies” out of his stomach and ease into the game. “He just said take my time, be cool and just play my natural game,” Goolie said of his skipper.
He followed instructions and eventually when there was a brief stoppage after 26 overs, the Red Force were well ahead of the par score target of 95 at 127 for four. Goolie was 27 then. And after the break, he and Pooran quickly got back to business, Pooran slog sweeping Gudakesh Motie for six in the first over after the resumption.
A tricky period had been successfully negotiated and there was little Eagles skipper Leon Johnson and his bowlers could do to stop the Red Force march to victory. The target was simply too small.
Having been asked to bat first by Pooran, the Harpy Eagles, playing without the reportedly ill Shimron Hetmyer, had their wings clipped for most of their innings.
Indifferent, indisciplined batting contrived to plunge them to 77 for seven when their steadiest batter in the Super50, Tevin Imlach (34, 63 balls) was bowled trying to drive a Shannon Gabriel yorker.
The Eagles’ plight worsened when Veerasammy Permaul edged a dab to wicketkeeper Jangoo off Akeal Hosein to leave the innings teetering on 97 for eight. However, leg-spinner Yannich Cariah (10-3-30-0) not Hosein was the Red Force’s best bowler on the day.
And as Shepherd and Motie repeatedly smacked, and in Motie’s case, stroked fours and sixes off the left-arm spinner Hosein, Cariah must have been recalling the moment in the 28th over when Ottley’s valiant attempt to catch Shepherd running back from mid-on, just failed.
Shepherd had not reached double figures. But thereafter, better sense prevailed. More judicious strokeplay allowed Shepherd to mount a recovery with the impressive left-hander Motie that threatened to be just as match-turning as the ninth wicket stand of 68 in the first meeting between the sides last week in Tarouba.
Shepherd got 77 that day. This time, the effort was 56 off 50 that included four fours and three sixes. But the West Indies all-rounder was not able to bat through to the end. With five overs still to go in the innings, he certainly didn’t need to stretch for a widish Terrance Hinds delivery that he only succeeded in edging to Mohammed at short third man.
One over later, Goolie bowled Clinton Pestano and the innings was over, Motie (39 not out) left without any more support. There would be no high-flying for the Eagles this day.