Red Force bat on

Skipper Darren Bravo turned his overnight 74 into an even 100, while Yannic Cariah, Imran Khan and Terrance Hinds all chipped in with half-centuries to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a strong position on the second day of their second round West Indies Championship against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.
The Red Force closed another rain-shortened day in which only 63.5 overs were bowled, on 369 for eight, with Bravo leading by example. He faced 229 balls and hit ten fours and two sixes for his century.
Bravo and Cariah, who faced 128 balls for his 52, put on 101 for the fourth wicket and after both men departed, Khan and Hinds put the Red Force in control with an entertaining 76-run stand for the eighth wicket.
Rain completely washed out the first session yesterday and when play finally began at approximately 12.50 p.m., Bravo and Cariah were very selective as they took the score from 151 for three at the start, to 183 before the latter fell to pacer Colin Archibald.
Cariah, looking to flick one off his pads, was trapped lbw and he was quickly followed by Tion Webster, who edged one from Archibald to wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton.
But Amir Jangoo stayed with the very sedate Bravo to take the visitors to the tea at 227 for five, with Bravo just two runs away from a century.
He eventually reached the milestone but was dismissed off the very next ball, playing a delivery from Berridge back onto his stumps leaving the Red Force not best placed at 227 for six.
However, Khan, returning to the starting line-up after being left out for the first game of the season, made a statement, as he stepped up with the bat in the final session, playing some attractive strokes on his way to an unbeaten 68 off 97 balls.
Although Khan had a streaky four off Jeremiah Louis to start to his innings, he grew more assured with a couple of exquisite drives through the covers for four, as well as some well-placed boundaries to third man off the seamers.
At the other end, Jangoo offered good support with 31 off 63 balls before he was caught off Louis with the score on 278.
Hinds then joined Khan to take the visitors past 300.
Hinds was more aggressive than his partner, slapping spinner Kofi James for three sixes in one over to bring up his half-century and take the Red Force past 350.
However, their 76-run stand ended when Hinds played back to one that turned a bit more than he anticipated from James and got an edge that was taken by Terrance Ward at first slip.
But by that time, T&T were in control of the game, with Khary Pierre even getting in on the action, cutting leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr for four towards the end of the day.
With two sessions already lost due to rain, the match could be headed for a tame draw unless Khan, Hinds and company can deliver with the ball.