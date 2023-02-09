Red Force bat on

Skipper Darren Bravo turned his overnight 74 into an even 100, while Yannic Cariah, Imran Khan and Terrance Hinds all chipped in with half-centuries to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a strong position on the second day of their second round West Indies Championship against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.

The Red Force closed another rain-shortened day in which only 63.5 overs were bowled, on 369 for eight, with Bravo leading by example. He faced 229 balls and hit ten fours and two sixes for his century.

Bravo and Cariah, who faced 128 balls for his 52, put on 101 for the fourth wicket and after both men departed, Khan and Hinds put the Red Force in control with an entertaining 76-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Rain completely washed out the first session yesterday and when play finally began at approximately 12.50 p.m., Bravo and Cariah were very selective as they took the score from 151 for three at the start, to 183 before the latter fell to pacer Colin Archibald.

Cariah, looking to flick one off his pads, was trapped lbw and he was quickly followed by Tion Webster, who edged one from Archibald to wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton.

But Amir Jangoo stayed with the very sedate Bravo to take the visitors to the tea at 227 for five, with Bravo just two runs away from a century.

He eventually reached the milestone but was dismissed off the very next ball, playing a delivery from Berridge back onto his stumps leaving the Red Force not best placed at 227 for six.

However, Khan, returning to the starting line-up after being left out for the first game of the season, made a statement, as he stepped up with the bat in the final session, playing some attractive strokes on his way to an unbeaten 68 off 97 balls.

Although Khan had a streaky four off Jeremiah Louis to start to his innings, he grew more assured with a couple of exquisite drives through the covers for four, as well as some well-placed boundaries to third man off the seamers.

At the other end, Jangoo offered good support with 31 off 63 balls before he was caught off Louis with the score on 278.

Hinds then joined Khan to take the visitors past 300.

Hinds was more aggressive than his partner, slapping spinner Kofi James for three sixes in one over to bring up his half-century and take the Red Force past 350.

However, their 76-run stand ended when Hinds played back to one that turned a bit more than he anticipated from James and got an edge that was taken by Terrance Ward at first slip.

But by that time, T&T were in control of the game, with Khary Pierre even getting in on the action, cutting leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr for four towards the end of the day.

With two sessions already lost due to rain, the match could be headed for a tame draw unless Khan, Hinds and company can deliver with the ball.

Coley encouraged for 2nd Test

Interim West Indies coach Andre Coley said the West Indies made a promising start to their two-Test series Zimbabwe that concluded in a draw Wednesday.

“It is a good, encouraging start to the series. Unfortunately we weren’t able to complete a win but it was good to be up close and personal with the players as we went through the process over the five days and watch the change in momentum from the start to the end of the game,” Coley told CWI media, “So it was a really good experience being around the dressing room and just approaching the Test match.”

Volcanoes on top, Scorpions fight back

A career-best spell from Barbadian all-rounder Justin Greaves put the Windward Islands Volcanoes in charge against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on the second day their West Indies Championship match yesterday.

The Volcanoes were 48 for two in their second innings for an overall lead of 173, after a destructive spell from Greaves sent leaders Harpy Eagles crashing to 169 all out, replying to the home team’s first innings total of 294 at the Grenada National Stadium.

Greaves, 28, gave a strong hint that he may have returned to his best bowling form after an injury prevented him from bowling signficantly in recent times when he snared a miserly five for 24 from 18 overs.

Blackman, Belfon attain Carifta A marks

AGE-GROUP standouts Nikoli Blackman and Darren Belfon both achieved A standards for the April 8-11 Carifta Swimming Championships on the opening night of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Long Course (50m) Age-Group Swimming Championships (NLCAGSC) Wednesday.

Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Jerod Elcock bagged men’s 60 metres bronze at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland, last Saturday. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter got home in 6.63 seconds.

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs topped the field, the Italian athlete stopping the clock at 6.57. Poland’s Dominik Kopec seized silver in 6.60.

Elcock was back on the track on Wednesday, at the Meeting Elite En Salle in Mondeville, France. He clocked 6.71 seconds to finish third in the second of three qualifying heats, and did not progress to the final.

Blake pulls out ranking tourney

NEKEISHA BLAKE has withdrawn from the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The six-time national champion was scheduled to begin her campaign against Kevi-Ann Quamina on Wednesday night, but did not show up at the venue and officials of her club FMT confirmed that she was forced to pull out at the last minute.

Blake has been busy with the schools tournament during the day and the Express was unable to reach her for a comment yesterday.