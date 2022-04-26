Red Force begin 3-day match

The Trinidad and Red Force will step up their preparations for the second half of the West Indies Championship four-day tournament, to be played in Trinidad next month, with a three-day practice match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex starting today.
Imran Khan will lead one of the teams while Joshua Da Silva will lead the other as the players get their first taste of the longer version of the game after playing mainly limited overs cricket since the end of the first half of the first-class season in February.
Darren Bravo, Khary Pierre and Yannic Cariah are among the players set to line up for Khan’s team, while Jeremy Solozano, Anderson Phillip, Jason Mohammed and Bryan Charles will line up with Da Silva’s side.
Mohammed scored two centuries for PowerGen Penal Sports in the domestic 50 overs competition but his side failed to make it to the knockout round.
Keagan Simmons also scored two centuries in the Sunday League for Central Sports, who will oppose Queen’s Park Cricket Club in the 50-over final on Sunday.
Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is still working his way back to full fitness and is expected to train with the team next week.
Meanwhile, Jayden Seales has been included in the three-day game but is only expected to bowl a couple of overs in the match as he too works his way back to full fitness.
Both pacers are expected to train with the Red Force from next month.
The Red Force, who are second on the West Indies Championship table behind defending champions Barbados Pride, will play their remaining three matches in Trinidad, starting with a clash against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Diego Martin from May 18.
T&T will face Barbados at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from May 25 before ended their campaign at the Queen’s Park Oval against Guyana from May 31.
TEAMS
Khan XI — Imran Khan (Captain), Daniel Williams, Kirstan Kallicharan, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Khary Pierre, Terrance Hinds, Uthman Muhammad, Justin Manick, Ryan Bandoo, Kieron John, Mikkel Govia.
Da Silva XI — Joshua Da Silva (Captain), Keagan Simmons Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Jason Mohammed, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Bryan Charles, Anderson Phillip, Jarlarnie Seales, Sameer Ali, Shaaron Lewis.