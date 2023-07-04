Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach, David Furlonge, is hoping that a different approach to preparations for the upcoming Regional Super-50 and West Indies Championship tournaments can yield better results for the team that finished as runners-up in the 2022 edition of the Super-50 and fourth out of six teams in the 2022-2023 four-day first-class tournament.

In a Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board release Furlonge said: “Instead of the traditional team practice being the norm, we will focus on players in small groups, four days a week working on skill work, physical fitness and strength training.”

Furlonge hopes that through this change of approach, players will produce performances that will make the selection process difficult for the national selectors after the trial matches in August.

The coach is also optimistic that the weather will not be an obstacle that the team has to deal with and that it will not affect the on-field preparations or the trial matches which are geared to helping the Red Force team go one step further and win the Regional Super-50 tournament.

In total, 50 players will be a part of the Red Force Super-50 trial squad, including the 15 contracted players as well as a number of players who would have impressed in the recent Premiership I and II competitions – a number of whom are under-25, giving the squad a good balance of youth and experience.

