RED FORCE BEHIND

While the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowling came good, the top-order batting again failed to deliver, as the Barbados Pride took control of their West Indies Four-Day Championship match at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.
Having been dismissed for 203 on the first day of the contest Wednesday, the Red Force needed a good show with the ball to stay in the match and fast bowler Anderson Phillip and leg-spinner Imran delivered, with the Pride being dismissed for 271 to take a 68-run first innings lead.
However, T&T openers Amir Jangoo and Vikash Mohan both failed to make an impact with the bat a second time, with the hosts closing the day on 31 for two in their second innings, still trailing by 37 runs.
Earlier, Phillip grabbed three wickets in his first competitive outing since December, while Khan snatched four, as the Red Force rallied with the ball in the face of a fighting top-score of 92 from opener Zachary McCaskie and 53 from all-rounder Roshon Primus.
Phillip was still finding his rhythm in the first session yesterday, and McCaskie took advantage. He drove the Red Force pacer for four before playing a cut and pull for the same result as the visitors, who started the day on 40 without loss, raced past the 50-run mark.
Despite going for a few boundaries, Phillip also tested the Pride batters with some short balls but McCaskie evaded most of them.
The right-handed opener also displayed confidence against the spinners, sweeping off-break bowler Bryan Charles for four to reach his maiden first-class half-century.
Charles, who started the day with the ball for the hosts, was eventually rewarded for his patience when the other overnight batter, Shayne Moseley, drove in the air to Red Force skipper Darren Bravo who took a brilliant diving catch at long-off.
Khan was then introduced into the attack and made an immediate impact, bowling Rashawn Worrell for four just before lunch.
Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre then intervened before the break with Jonathan Drakes looking to go over long-on only to find Bravo, who took a simple catch before entertaining the small crowd with his football juggling skills as the Pride went to lunch at 108 for three.
McCaskie kept the innings going in the second session but slowed to a craw’ as he approached triple figures, while wickets tumbled at the other end with Phillip finding his rhythm with one that came back in and trapped Dowrich lbw.
Kevin Wickham offered some resistance with 27 but he was bamboozled by one from Khan that also struck him on the pads.
Khan did the same to McCaskie, who fell eight runs short of his century as the visitors slipped to 185 for six.
But ex-Red Force all-rounder Primus struck a vital 53 batting with the tail to give the Pride a handy lead.
Primus was eventually caught behind by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva off Phillip’s first delivery with the second new ball, which he swung away from the right-hander.
The innings folded quickly after that, with Phillip bowling Akeem Jordan and Tion Webster removing Jair McAllister, caught at slip for five.
Batting a second time, the Red Force top order continued to struggle, with Jangoo chasing a wide ball from Akeem Jordan and edging it to wicketkeeper Dowrich for two in the first over.
Mohan then pushed at one outside the off-stump and got a thick edge, with McCaskie taking a low catch, diving forward at gully, as the Red Force slipped to eight for two.
The hosts opted to send out a night-watchman in Charles, who had the task of surviving seven overs with his skipper.
The move worked on this occasion, with Charles playing out 26 balls while Bravo compiled runs at the other end, finishing the day with two elegant fours through backward point and cover point in the final over bowled by left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.
Bravo was unbeaten on 20 at the close and his side will need a lot more from their captain and the other senior batters today if they are to challenge for the win.