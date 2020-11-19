Red Force coach interviews begin

The interview process for the recruitment of a new Red Force head coach will commence today and is set to be completed before the end of the month with the successful candidate expected to start working with the squad from December 1.

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board restarted the recruitment process recently after Cricket West Indies revealed plans to resume regional cricket early next year with a shortened version of the Super50 and West Indies Championship four-day competitions.

“The Trinidad and Tobago national senior cricket team is expected to have a full-time head coach by the first week in December as the Red Force readies itself for the regional cricket season which bowls off in February 2021 with the Super50 Cup,” A TTCB media release stated earlier this month.

Yesterday, Cricket Operations Manager Dudnath Ramkessoon confirmed “the interview process will commence tomorrow (today)” but declined to give any further details, noting that all the information is now with the five-member interview committee and that more information will be released at the end of the process.

The TTCB confirmed earlier this year that there had been 18 applicants for the head coach position, five of whom were from outside T&T.

Earlier this year, the TTCB’s executive appointed a five-member interview committee of professionals with the mandate to find the most suitable candidate for the position of head coach.

The interview panel has now been requested to proceed with the interview process of 18 candidates who have applied for the job and a recommendation is expected made by the first week in December.

Last season the Red Force finished second overall in the Regional Four-Day Championship which was cut short with two rounds to complete because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The national cricketers were also semi-finalists in the Super50 Cup.

Last season the Red Force was coached by former West Indies and national fast bowler Mervyn Dillon, whose contract ended in April.

He is among the candidates who have thrown their hat in the ring for consideration.

The interview committee is headed by Dr Allen Sammy and comprises Ann Browne-John, Kumar Rampat, Anthony Creed and Amar Samaroo. Ruan Peyson, Human Resource Manager of the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago will serve on the committee as an HR advisor.

Red Force head coach applicants: Mervyn Dillon, David Furlonge, Rayad Emrit, Samuel Badree, Gibran Mohammed, Imran Jan, Roland Sampath, Bhoodesh Dookie, Davindra Singh, Gregory Davis, Vinood Maharaj, Keshava Ramphal, Brian Browne (TT), Sulieman Benn (Barbados), Pasindu Liyanaarachchi (Sri Lanka), Asadullah Khan (Afghanistan), Heinrich Malan (South Africa), Atiq-Uz-Zaman (Pakistan).

