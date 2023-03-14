Red Force face leaders Guyana

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Darren Bravo wants to continue setting the pace for his team when they resume their West Indies Championship campaign today with a fixture against Guyana Harpy Eagles at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
Guyana lead the six-team standings with 28.6 points after the first two rounds of matches which were played in early February while T&T are third with 20.6 points.
However, the hosts are “quietly confident” they can emerge victorious despite missing a few senior players.
T&T will be without speedsters Shannon Gabriel, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip and middle-order batter Yannic Cariah.
Seales is recovering from knee surgery while Phillip is also working his way back to full fitness after recovery from a knee injury. Gabriel was called up to the West Indies side for the Test series in South Africa while Cariah was called up for the white-ball segment of the South Africa tour.
Jyd Goolie, Vikash Mohan and Justin Manick were all added to the T&T side for the Guyana game.
Opening batter Mohan is returning to the team after recovering from a hand injury sustained during his debut in the first game of the season while medium pacer Manick was added to the side after Terrance Hinds was ruled out due to injury.
Goolie was called up as a replacement for Cariah.
“So far so good. The guys have been putting in some pretty good work and they have been working on their personal game as well, so all in all I am quietly confident that going into this encounter against the Guyana Harpy Eagles we’re going to do well,” Bravo told the media during the team’s practice session at the match venue, yesterday.
Bravo, who scored two centuries in T&T’s previous game against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in Antigua last month, said he is looking forward to the challenge of facing an “intelligent” Guyana team, but feels his side can come out on top.
“I know what I have to do as a player and as a captain. It is important for me to continue leading from the front. I just need to continue believing in myself and continue playing my natural game and see how things go,” he said of his own form.
Speaking about the Harpy Eagles, Bravo said: “To be honest, they are a unit that plays together as a team and they are very intelligent cricketers as well.
“Having said that, I don’t really want to dwell too much on how they go about things. I think it is important that we, as a team, play well in each and every facet of the game. I think once we do that and stick to our game plans and stick to our personal roles and responsibilities, I think we’re going to cross that line,” he added.
The Red Force skipper said the team is in a “very good position” ahead of the final three matches of the season, and the players will not be taking anything for granted as they continue to hunt their first regional first-class title since 2005.
“Just take it one game at a time, one ball at a time, and don’t overthink the situation too much,” was the advice Bravo had for his players.
“Allow the situation to dictate how you go about things. As I said, it is important that we play each and every facet of the game to our true potential. Stick to the basics and most importantly enjoy the game,” he said.
“We are at home so hopefully we can get some support from the fans as well. I am sure the guys are quietly confident, and we are in a very good position as well and we don’t want to take that for granted so we’ll see how things go,” Bravo added.
First ball is at 10 am.
SQUADS:
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO RED FORCE – Daren Bravo (captain), Bryan Charles, Jyd Goolie, Amir Jangoo, Imran Khan, Justin Manick, Jason Mohammed, Vikash Mohan, Uthman Muhammad, Khary Pierre, Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster
GUYANA HARPY EAGLES – Leon Johnson (captain), Antony Adams, Kevlon Anderson, Anthony Bramble, Ronsford Beaton, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Nandu, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemol Savory, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith