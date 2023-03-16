Red Force fall short

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force lost wickets in batches yesterday as they conceded a 164-run first innings deficit against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on the second day of their West Indies Four-Day Championship match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
The hosts started the day on seven without loss and were dismissed for 160 on the stroke of tea. However, Guyana didn’t enforce the follow-on and batting a second time, they closed the day on 96 for three with an overall lead of 296.
The day belonged to the Eagles who utilised the short ball to good effect against the hosts.
The threat posed by the Guyanese pacers was evident early in the day, when Jeremy Solozano was put down at third slip off a no ball from Nial Smith in the first over of the day.
The T&T left-hander gave the visitors another chance in the next over, pulling Ronsford Beaton straight to Verrasammy Permaul at midwicket but the fielder couldn’t hold on to the catch.
“Solos” and overnight partner Keagan Simmons eventually batted out the first hour before the latter drove a Keemo Paul delivery straight to Kevin Sinclair at gully.
Meanwhile, Solozano played one back onto his stumps off the same bowler as the Red Force slipped to 51 for two.
In at number three, skipper Darren Bravo looked to be in good touch, striking three fours before he was undone by a short-ball from Beaton, which he gloved to the short leg fielder Matthew Nandu for 15.
After the early lapse, Jason Mohammed and Jyd Goolie took the score to triple figures after lunch with a 58-run stand but Guyana kept plugging away and once the fourth wicket pair were separated, the visitors wrapped up the innings before tea.
Mohammed was the only batter to turn his start into a half-century. He pulled Smith for four to square-leg to take the hosts to triple figures. That shot came after the right-hander was bowled by a no-ball.
Meanwhile, Goolie struck the medium pacer, Smith, through the covers for four followed by a good-looking straight drive to the boundary off Permaul.
However, Goolie was surprised by a short ball from Paul which he tried to pull and popped it up to Smith at midoff.
At the other end, Mohammed continued to defy the visitors to reach his half-century but wickets continued to tumble as the hosts failed to make the follow-on target of 174.
The Red Force were 150 for five just about 40 minutes before tea and lost their next five wickets for the addition of just ten runs.
However, the home side fought back with the ball in the final session, grabbing three wickets and making sure the visitors had to work hard for every run added to the total.
While the short ball worked against T&T when they batted, it also accounted for the first of the Guyanese second innings wickets to fall, with Uthman Muhammed putting in the extra effort with a wide bouncer that Tevin Imlach popped up for Mohammed who took a brilliant catching running back at point.
Bravo then made an immediate impact when he brought himself on to bowl in the last hour and accounted for Kevlon Anderson for the second time in the match, the debutant edging behind to wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo for 14 with the score on 31.
A short and wide ball from leg-spinner Imran Khan late in the day also proved a wicket-taking delivery, with the well-set Matthew Nandu cutting straight to Solozano at point.
Despite the Red Force’s late success with the ball, the Harpy Eagles will enter the penultimate day in the driver’s seat and unless the hosts can find their feet with the bat whenever they return to the crease, the third-round encounter could be headed for an early finish.