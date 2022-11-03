RED FORCE FALL SHORT

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s winning streak in the CG United Super50 Cup came to an end on Wednesday night at the hands of the Guyana Harpy Eagles.
The Harpy Eagles, who were on the losing end in the tournament final against the Red Force last year, won by three runs after rallying from 86 for four to post 269 for nine after they were sent in to bat first at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
The defending champions, Red Force, who won their opening game at the same venue on Monday night, took the match down to the wire and needed five to win off the final ball but Sunil Narine couldn’t get the job done on this occasion as the visitors held on to complete their first win of the tournament, restricting the hosts to 266 for six off their 50 over.
The momentum shifted from one side to the next throughout the Zone A encounter until the Harpy Eagles came back at the death to restrict the hosts.
The final Eagles comeback started in the 46th over when Yannic Cariah (30 off 27 balls) was run out after a mix-up with Darren Bravo (71 off 88 balls), who at that stage was the set batter, with the Red Force 44 runs away from victory.
Bravo was joined by Sunil Narine (30 not out off 27 balls) and the pair took the Red Force to 250 before Bravo was caught by Kevin Sinclair for 71 off the bowling of Clinton Pestano with 20 needed off 12 balls.
With 11 needed off the final over to be bowled by Pestano, neither Narine nor Akeal Hosein could find the boundary. Narine even turned down a single off the penultimate ball, backing himself to get the job done but he could only get a single off the final delivery as Guyana held on for the win.
The visitors also had the early momentum in the game, getting off to a rapid start with Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Anthony Bramble putting on 69 runs in the first ten overs despite both men getting peppered by pacer Shannon Gabriel.
Chanderpaul was struck on the helmet by a short ball from the big West Indies fast-bowler but the left-hander shook it off, pulling Jayden Seales for four in the next over before driving the next ball down the ground for another boundary.
“Tage” also struck Gabriel for three consecutive fours as Guyana raced to 30 in four overs.
Bramble then pulled Anderson Phillip for four and struck left-arm spinner Hosein down the ground for six.
However, the home side struck back with Narine bowling Chanderpaul through the gates and then Gabriel, switching ends, doing the same to Bramble.
Gabriel also got the big scalp of Guyana skipper Leon Johnson, caught behind for a first-ball “duck” before rain sent the players off the field.
When they returned to the middle, the Red Force continued to press their advantage, with Nicholas Pooran taking a low catch at first slip off Narine to send back Hetmyer for 11 as the visitors slipped to 86 for four.
An 83-run stand between Tevin Imlach (32 off 66 balls) and Sherfane Rutherford (49 off 63 balls) revived the innings before Romario Shepherd’s unbeaten 74 off 46 balls at the death, took them past 250.
Shepherd and Veerasammy Permaul (four off 11 balls), put on 66 runs in the final six overs to get the visitors to a competitive total.
Shepherd struck six sixes and five fours in a knock that shifted the momentum in the Eagle’s favour, but not for long.
Kjorn Ottley and Joshua Da Silva blunted the Guyana attack early on in the chase to put on 79 runs before both men were dismissed in the space of four balls.
Ottley, who scored a half century in the Red Force’s opening win on Monday night, fell one run short of the milestone after sending an easy return catch to Gudakesh Motie in the left-arm-spinner’s first over.
Da Silva then missed a flick and was bowled by Shepherd leaving the hosts in some trouble. But Jason Mohammed and Bravo kept the chase alive, taking the score to 126 before Mohammed tried to pull Permaul over the ropes and found Hetmyer who took a low catch, diving forward at deep midwicket for 24.
Pooran was also caught by Hetmyer off Rutherford for 23 with the Red Force still 100 runs away from their target and just 12 overs to go.
Bravo and Cariah got T&T close but they still fell short in the end.
SUMMARISED SCORES
HARPY EAGLES 269-9, 50 overs (Romario Shepherd 74 n.o., Sherfane Rutherford 49, Anthony Bramble 42, Tevin Imlach 32; Shannon Gabriel 4/42, Sunil Narine 3-17)
vs RED FORCE 266-6, 50 overs (Darren Bravo 71, Kjorn Ottley 49, Sunil Narine 30 n.o., Yannic Cariah 30 n.o., Joshua Da Silva 28, Nicholas Pooran 23, Jason Mohammed 24; Romario Shepherd 2/44)
---Harpy Eagles won by three runs