Red Force in 1st practice match

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players will get their first taste of competitive cricket since March when they assemble at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba for their first practice match, geared towards preparing the team for next February’s Regional Super50 competition.
Recently-appointed head coach David Furlonge said today’s match will be an important one in the context of the team’s preparations. He also noted that it will be a good opportunity to assess the squad in a match situation and a chance for the players to finally get some action and shake off any rust that may have been accumulating after months of being on the sidelines.
As a team, the Red Force have not played any competitive cricket together since the Covid-19 pandemic forced an abrupt end to regional and local cricket nine months ago.
The West Indies Championship four-day tournament was aborted, the final two rounds of matches being cancelled while the Regional Super50 had to be postponed from late in 2020 to early 2021.
In the meantime, individual players would have been involved in the Hero Caribbean Premier League — which was held in a bio-secure bubble in Trinidad, the Indian Premier League, the West Indies tour of England, and the just-concluded West Indies tour of New Zealand.
“The team hasn’t played together since March, so the guys are looking forward to getting out in the middle,” Furlonge said of today’s engagement, which will be the first of five matches for the Red Force outfit before the end of the year.
“They are happy for the opportunity to actually play a match after such a long period of time and it will form part of our preparations for the upcoming Super50 tournament. We hope to play five matches before the end of the year and then, hopefully, the TTCB will get approval for the Zonal 50 overs. But if that doesn’t happen, we will just have to continue with practice matches leading up to the tournament,” the Red Force head coach explained.
Asked what he was hoping to see from his players in the first practice game, Furlonge said: “I just want to see where the players are in terms of their fitness levels and their consistency.”
He said he will be okay with players taking their time in their first outing but will want to see them improve as the they play more matches leading up to the tournament.
“It will be good to see players score some runs and if they make 50 off 100 balls to start, that will be okay. I want the players to get a start in the middle and then improve as they go along,” he reiterated.
Even as they step up their preparations, Furlonge reminded his charges that they are still in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and all guidelines and protocols are to be followed.
“We are still in unpredictable and uncertain times but we are taking the necessary precautions and following the necessary guidelines. We will focus on what is within our control to stay safe and, hopefully, we can play some cricket come next year. For now, everybody has been attending practice sessions and they are eager to get out there,” Furlonge concluded.
Today’s match is scheduled to bowl off at 9.30 a.m., weather permitting.
SQUADS:
RED TEAM: Jeremy Solozano, Evin Lewis, Tion Webster, Jyd Goolie, Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan, Steven Kwatwaroo, Imran Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Terrance Hinds, Bryan Charles, Uthman Muhammad, Shaaron Lewis.
BLACK TEAM: Keagan Simmons, Lendl Simmons, Isaiah Rajah, Nicholas Alexis, Yannic Cariah, Amir Jangoo, Denesh Ramdin, Kavesh Kantasingh, Anderson Phillip, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Daniel St Clair, Daniel Osouna, Jarlarnie Seales.