Red Force in 1st practice match

David Furlonge

LOOKING AT FITNESS LEVELS: David Furlonge, T&T Red Force head coach

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players will get their first taste of competitive cricket since March when they assemble at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba for their first practice match, geared towards preparing the team for next February’s Regional Super50 competition.

Recently-appointed head coach David Furlonge said today’s match will be an important one in the context of the team’s preparations. He also noted that it will be a good opportunity to assess the squad in a match situation and a chance for the players to finally get some action and shake off any rust that may have been accumulating after months of being on the sidelines.

As a team, the Red Force have not played any competitive cricket together since the Covid-19 pandemic forced an abrupt end to regional and local cricket nine months ago.

The West Indies Championship four-day tournament was aborted, the final two rounds of matches being cancelled while the Regional Super50 had to be postponed from late in 2020 to early 2021.

In the meantime, individual players would have been involved in the Hero Caribbean Premier League — which was held in a bio-secure bubble in Trinidad, the Indian Premier League, the West Indies tour of England, and the just-concluded West Indies tour of New Zealand.

“The team hasn’t played together since March, so the guys are looking forward to getting out in the middle,” Furlonge said of today’s engagement, which will be the first of five matches for the Red Force outfit before the end of the year.

“They are happy for the opportunity to actually play a match after such a long period of time and it will form part of our preparations for the upcoming Super50 tournament. We hope to play five matches before the end of the year and then, hopefully, the TTCB will get approval for the Zonal 50 overs. But if that doesn’t happen, we will just have to continue with practice matches leading up to the tournament,” the Red Force head coach explained.

Asked what he was hoping to see from his players in the first practice game, Furlonge said: “I just want to see where the players are in terms of their fitness levels and their consistency.”

He said he will be okay with players taking their time in their first outing but will want to see them improve as the they play more matches leading up to the tournament.

“It will be good to see players score some runs and if they make 50 off 100 balls to start, that will be okay. I want the players to get a start in the middle and then improve as they go along,” he reiterated.

Even as they step up their preparations, Furlonge reminded his charges that they are still in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and all guidelines and protocols are to be followed.

“We are still in unpredictable and uncertain times but we are taking the necessary precautions and following the necessary guidelines. We will focus on what is within our control to stay safe and, hopefully, we can play some cricket come next year. For now, everybody has been attending practice sessions and they are eager to get out there,” Furlonge concluded.

Today’s match is scheduled to bowl off at 9.30 a.m., weather permitting.

SQUADS:

RED TEAM: Jeremy Solozano, Evin Lewis, Tion Webster, Jyd Goolie, Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan, Steven Kwatwaroo, Imran Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Terrance Hinds, Bryan Charles, Uthman Muhammad, Shaaron Lewis.

BLACK TEAM: Keagan Simmons, Lendl Simmons, Isaiah Rajah, Nicholas Alexis, Yannic Cariah, Amir Jangoo, Denesh Ramdin, Kavesh Kantasingh, Anderson Phillip, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Daniel St Clair, Daniel Osouna, Jarlarnie Seales.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

$$ ISSUES

$$ ISSUES

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Kevin Molino has been basically told he is free to accept the new deal offered by his American Major League soccer (MLS) club Minnesota United or go elsewhere.

Molino enjoyed perhaps his best-ever season in the MLS with nine goals and four assists in 1,264 minutes. He kept form in the playoffs, with four goals in three appearances. However, now, he’s out of contract.

CWI confirms Windies’ third tour amid Covid

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the men’s tour of Bangladesh next month, their third series amid the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows a report by a CWI inspection team which travelled to the Asian nation last month to conduct a review of the facilities and health protocols.

In the draft itinerary released Tuesday, West Indies will face the hosts in two Tests which will be preceded by three One-Day Internationals.

Red Force in 1st practice match

Red Force in 1st practice match

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players will get their first taste of competitive cricket since March when they assemble at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba for their first practice match, geared towards preparing the team for next February’s Regional Super50 competition.

Hills siblings march into ‘RBC’ finals

Hills siblings march into ‘RBC’ finals

Hills siblings, Christina and Josiah, marched into singles finals and Charles Devaux almost pulled off the upset of the season when the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament continued yesterday, at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Douglas, Cottay shine at Oval

Douglas, Cottay shine at Oval

DERRON DOUGLAS and Jonathan Cottay picked up from where they left off before the coronavirus (Covid-19) shutdown over the weekend in the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Junior Invitational Table Tennis Tournament, at their Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Joevin given failing grade

Joevin Jones was given a failing grade of just four for his performance in the 2020 MLS Cup final in which his Seattle Sounders club was defeated 3-0 by Colombus Crew.

Jones, 29, gave an indifferent first-half performance before being substituted with his team trailing 2-0. With Jones done, Seattle improved significantly in the second half, before conceding a third on the counter-attack.