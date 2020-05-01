Red Force job draws 18

There will be a lot of competition for the post of Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach, after 18 persons applied for the position by the deadline of April 30.
Of those who applied, 13 came from Trinidad while five were foreign coaches.
Cricket operations officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Dudnath Ramkissoon confirmed on Thursday that there were five foreign applicants—one each from Barbados, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa and Pakistan.
On the local front, Samuel Badree, Imran Jan and outgoing coach Mervyn Dillon all announced they were applying for the position via interviews with the media.
Dillon took over as coach from Kelvin Williams last year and has had some success with the team, guiding them to a second place finish in the 2020 West Indies Championship behind champions Barbados Pride.
While the names of the applicants were not revealed by the TTCB, the Express was able to confirm yesterday that one person who would have probably been a front-runner for the post opted not to throw his hat into the ring.
Former West Indies fast-bowler Tony Gray, who is the current Red Force chairman of selectors, has confirmed that he did not apply for the post despite possessing the requisite qualifications and experience.
Gray coached the T&T senior team in the early 2000s and had great success as the T&T Under-19 coach, winning five titles in the West Indies regional Under-19 tournament.
Gray is a qualified Level Three coach and is also an assessor of Level Three coaches.
The Red Force vacancy notice, posted on April 2, listed a CWI Level Three or international equivalent as one of the qualifications for the posts. The other requirement was three years’ experience at the regional or other national first-class level.
“Consideration will also be given to a blend of appropriate coaching qualifications, first-class playing, and coaching experience,” the notice read.
While he said he wasn’t interested in the position at this point in time, Gray still offered some insight into what would be required of the new coach. He also agreed with the assessment of Roger Harper that for West Indies cricket to improve at international level there needed to be serious improvement in all areas at regional level, which includes improving the head coaches of the various franchises.
“The head coach position is a very important one and it is an area we need to look at in the Caribbean, in terms of how do we improve our head coaches so that it will have definite positive impact on West Indies cricket. Roger Harper was right when he said we at the regional level must improve all aspects of our game, which includes the coaching aspect, too,” Gray told the Express yesterday.
“What is required at that level is psychological strength and man management skills, tactical awareness of the game and good understanding of the psychology of the game because a coach at that level and at the international level needs to be able to motivate players and they must individualise things in such a way that they understand the mental make-up of their players and their backgrounds,” he explained.
“It is a combination of things that causes success at that level. It is not just the head coach but his ability to get along with players, administration, support staff and also the selectors,” he added.
Gray also noted that the head coach must also have the ability to deal with the media effectively “because you don’t want your team to be distracted by negative things”.
“Psychology is what we lack in the region and that is why you see players who look attractive and technically sound at the regional level, they don’t understand how to deal with the pressures at the international level. “We must have coaches who can boost the players’ positive mindset and their ability to deal with any situation mentally,” Gray concluded.
With all applications in, the TTCB will now have to appoint a committee to conduct interviews with the candidates before selecting one person to fill the position which became vacant at the end of April.