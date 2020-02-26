Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Yannick Ottley described the first half of the West Indies Championship as “about average” and said they will be aiming to get better results in the second half of the four-day tournament which gets underway today with round six.
The Red Force face the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Warner Park in St Kitts and have made five changes to their squad following a heavy defeat against leaders Barbados Pride in the previous round.
Veteran leg-spinner Imran “Sharky” Khan is back in the squad along with fast bowler Anderson Phillip, while top-order batsmen Cephas Cooper and Isaiah Rajah and left-arm spinner Khary Pierre will also make the trip.
“I think the first half of the season was probably about average but our aim is to get better in the second half of the season. We have a lot of areas we can improve on and we will be looking to do so starting from this game against the Hurricanes,” Ottley told the Express on Monday.
“I think we had a nice little break and I think it was important for the guys to reassess after the first five games and start this second half of the season,” he added.
T&T had a lot to consider after the first five matches, having won one game, drawn two and lost two. They have put up the two highest totals of the tournament—552 for nine declared against the Hurricanes and 460 for four declared against the Jamaica Scorpions—but also have been dismissed twice below 100—98 versus the Guyana Jaguars and 77 versus the Pride.
“The loss against Barbados was pretty difficult because we have been one of the better batting sides in the tournament with the batting points that we’ve had,” said Ottley.
“Facing Barbados at Kensington was really tough and they took full advantage of us there, but it is important that we learn from that game and try to improve and build so that when we meet them at home we can do better,” he added.
With their only victory so far coming against the Hurricanes, Ottley’s team will be confident heading into the fixture but the skipper said they will not be taking anything for granted. And he noted that the return of Khan and Phillip will give the team an added bowling edge, while Cooper, Rajah and Pierre will add some youthful energy to the team.
“I think these guys have done well in the local circuit and also in trials so they deserve their place in the team,” the Red Force skipper explained.
Speaking of the mood within the group, Ottley said:“The camp is pretty jolly and happy. Everyone is glad to be here and to represent the country. I think (before this season) ‘Sharky’ hasn’t missed a game for us in ten years so his role is very important in the team and he is one of the leading wicket-takers so it is good to have him back,” said Ottley.
“Andy (Phillip) is also a major boost for us and it is good to have a strong bench as well so we can have players who can step up when we need them...Daniel St Clair did well for us (but he missed out this time).”
Whatever the final line-up and what happens at the toss, Ottley wants says a strong first day will be key for his side,
“I always believe in starting well and I think if we start well on day one and put the Leewards team under pressure and maintain that pressure throughout the four days, it will give us a good chance of coming out on top,” the Red Force skipper concluded.
Squads:
Leeward Islands Hurricanes (from): Jahmar Hamilton (Captain), Sheno Berridge, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nino Henry, Montcin Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Jeremiah Louis, Jaison Peters, Kian Pemberton, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Devon Thomas, Terance Warde
T&T Red Force (from): Yannick Ottley (Captain), Bryan Charles, Cephas Cooper, Joshua Da Silva, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Uthman Muhammad, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Isaiah Rajah, Jeremy Solozano