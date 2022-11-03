Red Force look to clean up errors

Sunil Narine

BIG WICKET: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force spinner Sunil Narine (#24) and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva celebrate the dismissal of Guyana Harpy Eagles Shimron Hetmyer, left, for 11 during their CG United Super50 Zone A match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Wednesday. Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

While Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge is disappointed by their narrow three-run loss to the Guyana Harpy Eagles, he is confident his players will learn from it and come back stronger in their next game against the unbeaten Windward Islands Volcanoes at Queen’s Park Oval tomorrow.

Set 270 to win at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday night, the Red Force came close, needing five to win off the final ball of the game. But Sunil Narine couldn’t get Clinton Pestano away as the hosts ended on 266 for six off 50 overs.

One of the bright spots from the game was Darren Bravo’s timely return to form, the left-hander hitting 71 off 88 balls with four fours and two sixes before he was caught by Kevin Sinclair as he tried to smack Pestano over the ropes with the hosts still needing 20 runs off the final two overs.

While Bravo’s dismissal proved crucial with Narine and Akeal Hosein failing to close out the chase, Furlonge said he will not blame the batters who he said needed to score boundaries to keep T&T in the hunt.

“I think we saw a glimpse of the old Bravo there and we look forward to him continuing to score runs in the rest of the tournament. It was just unfortunate he got out at the time he did,” the Red Force coach told the Express.

“If you are chasing with a required rate which was at one stage seven per over and then it went up to nine or ten an over, those players who got out were trying to keep up with the run rate, so I don’t think we can fault them for that. The openers batted excellently as well to set it up for us,” he added.

Red Force opening batter Kjorn Ottley fell one run short of a second half-century in the tournament and his dismissal came very much against the run of play.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie made the breakthrough with Ottley hitting a return catch to the bowler before Joshua Da Silva was bowled by Romario Shepherd for 28.

The Red Force were a bit more cautious after that and Furlonge admitted that it might have been between the 30th and 35th overs that the game started to slip away.

However, he added: “Even coming to the end, if we had gotten to a stage where we needed 20 to get in the last two overs and their main bowler Romario Shepherd was bowled out, we would have thought we were in the game. All respect to Pestano who was actually ill, coming off the field to take a rest and then coming back and he bowled an excellent last couple of overs also.”

The Red Force coach also pointed to Shepherd’s unbeaten 74 at the end of the Guyana innings as a key moment in the game.

Shepherd faced just 46 balls and smashed six sixes and five fours in the final five overs to revive the Harpy Eagles innings, taking the score from 184 for eight in the 41st over to 269 for nine after 50.

“That innings by Shepherd was also excellent but we dropped two catches at the end there, one off the last ball when they got two runs.

They went from 198 for nine to 269 and the momentum was with them but I think we got it back with the two openers but we weren’t able to finish off at the end,” Furlonge lamented.

“It is always disappointing to lose a game and we know we didn’t bowl as well as we could have.”

Furlonge noted that, “both Sunil and Shannon (Gabriel) bowled well and it was unfortunate that Shannon didn’t get to bowl his last over which was due to some tightness in his hamstring,” but said “Jayden (Seales) and Anderson (Phillip) didn’t hit their spots all the time.” He added however that, “they are young bowlers and we are hoping they will learn from it and come back stronger in the next game.”

T&T had a rest day yesterday and will be back in training today at the Queen’s Park Oval from 9 a.m. this morning.

