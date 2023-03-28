Red Force look to end on a high

The return of West Indies Test bowler Shannon Gabriel will add some fire to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowling attack but the team’s batting remains a concern heading into their final round West Indies Championship match against Jamaica Scorpions, bowling off from 10 a.m. today at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.
Gabriel, who recently returned from the West Indies Test and ODI tour of South Africa, replaces Uthman Muhammad in the Red Force line-up and will partner with fellow Windies pacer Anderson Phillip for the final four-day game of the red ball season.
Phillip only returned to action last week after recovering from a knee injury that kept him on the sidelines since returning from the West Indies tour to Australia in December. Also returning to the team is all-rounder Terrance Hinds, who missed T&T’s previous two matches due to injury.
Hinds comes back into the team at the expense of wicketkeeper/batter Amir Jangoo who opened the batting along with Vikash Mohan in the previous game.
“Both Gabriel and Hinds should provide a boost to fast bowling attack. Hinds also brings some strength to the batting, averaging over 50 in the regional tournament. Hopefully he can also get some runs for us. We did some work with the top order and it is just for the batters to come good,” Furlonge told the Express yesterday.
The Red Force coach also hinted at a debut for opener Kamil Pooran as T&T continue to seek answers to their top order woes. So far this season, T&T have tried various combinations at the top, however, none proved successful.
Asked about the opening pair, Furlonge said: “Most likely that will happen… Kamil should get his first opportunity to play for Trinidad. We have confidence in their abilities and that is why they have been selected. We are looking forward to see what happens going forward with this new opening pair.”
He continued: “We had other openers but when you look at their averages over a period of time, one was averaging 23 and another 18. It is a pity it is a shortened season and it is only five games of cricket so you can’t give players a long run so we will look at somebody else and see how they perform,” Furlonge added.
The final-round match has little in for both teams except the chance to move up the standings and finish the season on a high.
With Guyana Harpy Eagles on top with 68.2 points and the Windward Islands Volcanoes and the Barbados Pride in second and third, with 58 points and 50 points, respectively, a place in the top three seems out of reach for both T&T (28.6 pts) and Jamaica (21.2).
But ending the season on a high is still very important for the home team. “You want to finish on a high and as you say a top two finish is probably out of the question so we are playing for pride now and for you own performance and for the team. The players want to finish well and see if we can climb up from where we are at the moment,” Furlonge concluded.
Red Force squad: Darren Bravo (Captain), Kamil Pooran, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Mohammed, Vikash Mohan, Terrance Hinds, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip, Shannon Gabriel, Khary Pierre, Bryan Charles, Jyd Goolie.