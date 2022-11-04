Red Force look to rebound against Volcanoes

Defending CG United Super50 champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be looking to take down the high-flying Windward Islands Volcanoes when the two teams meet at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain from 9 a.m. today.
The Red Force head into the game on the back of a nail-biting three-run loss against the Guyana Harpy Eagles in their Zone A match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday night. However all-rounder Yannic Cariah said the home team is still “pretty confident.”
“We played a very good game the other night against Guyana even though we didn’t cross the finish. I think the guys are in good spirits and they are very confident in themselves and the camaraderie in the team is fantastic, so we are looking forward to tomorrow’s match,” Cariah told the media during the team’s training session at the Oval yesterday.
Cariah explained that one of the areas they were working on ahead of today’s match was “making better decisions in crunch moments.”
“That is very important for us as a team and as individuals, we need to be ready and understand what we need to do at the right time and in certain situations,” he said.
In a tight finish against the Harpy Eagles, Cariah was involved in a crucial 56-run fifth-wicket partnership with Darren Bravo before a mix-up saw him being run out for 30 with the hosts still needing 46 runs from the last four overs.
Looking ahead to today’s game, Cariah said: “I think we have a very good skill-set in our team and we are competent in white-ball cricket and we are competent in everything we do on the cricket field, so our chances are high and we take it one game at a time and the guys are ready for it,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, the Volcanoes have made the Oval their fortress so far this tournament, with opening batter Alick Athanaze scoring back-to-back centuries in wins over the Harpy Eagles and the Combined Campuses and Colleges. Kavem Hodge also scored a ton in their most recent victory — a 50-run Duckworth/Lewis/Stern win over the CCC.
Rain could play a part in today’s game as well but once the weather holds, the real home team will be keen on marking their territory as they look to bounce back strong.
In the other Zone A game today, CCC led by former West Indies skipper Denesh Ramdin, will be looking for their first win of the tournament when they face Guyana at Tarouba from 2 p.m.
In Zone B, the West Indies Academy, featuring three T&T players — Keagan Simmons, Joshua James and Leonardo Julien — are also seeking their first victory of the campaign and will square off against Jamaica Scorpions at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from 9 a.m.
The Scorpions defeated the Barbados Pride by 64 runs in their second game of the tournament at the same venue on Thursday night while the Leeward Islands Hurricanes lead the group with two victories in two matches.