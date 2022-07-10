The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be looking to intensify their training routine with the aim of attaining better results in the West Indies Championship four-day tournament.
The Red Force had a disappointing end to their West Indies Championship campaign, losing two of their last three matches in the tournament to finish fourth on the standings behind champions Barbados Pride, second-place Leeward Islands Hurricanes and third-place Guyana Harpy Eagles.
Red Force head coach David Furlonge said that prior to their final round clash against Guyana, which ended in a rain-affected draw, the players had a frank discussion about the way forward for the franchise and agreed that a greater degree of professionalism was needed if they are to attain better results.
“We had long discussions in terms of how we go forward…we are supposed to be a professional unit and a professional unit doesn’t practise only three days a week. This came from the players. They said a professional unit needs to practise five days a week because it is your job,” Furlonge related.
“The team also agreed on a more intense programme for training where all the players will be occupied for the full session which is four hours. And coming down closer to the 50-overs tournament, we will be practising six, seven hours a day and that worked for us last year,” he added.
The Red Force coach also noted that Cricket West Indies outlined minimum fitness standards for contracted players and that they will be working towards meeting those requirements as they build up towards the Super50. The Red Force resumed training last week with physicals and fielding drills.
“The contracted players are required to take fitness tests before the Super50 which they will have to pass so that it won’t affect their financial reward,” said Furlonge. “CWI are also saying that the players will need to meet certain fitness criteria at the franchise level and we will have to work within that framework.”
The Red Force head coach is also looking towards the future of the franchise and is keen on continuing to develop players that could slot into the roster in years to come.
“It is not just the 15 contracted players or the senior players we are working with. We have a group of about 11 to 14 young players who we have at trials and they are working together with the team,” he explained.
“We have had two leg-spinners training with us over the last two years and a left-arm back of the hand spinner and a few others we have seen who we are going to call for trials. Imran Khan has been working with the young leg-spinners and guiding them and they have shown great improvement so there are some young players we have been grooming over the last year,” Furlonge continued.
He said they have been working with two leg-spinners in Sameer Ali and Kerwin Sirju, left-arm wrist-spinner Ryan Bandoo and medium pacer Justin Manick. “We also have left-arm fast bowler Shaaron Lewis who we brought into the team for the last few games and he actually got into the TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) set up so he has one foot in the door in terms of a Red Force debut.
“Among the batsmen, we have Mbeki Joseph, Crystian Thurton, Leonardo Julien and Jahron Alfred--the all-rounder from Tobago--so we have plenty of young players training with us. Our plan is to call about 26 new players to have a few trial games with them to see how they perform and this will be in preparation for the regional 50 overs. We want to add the top performers to the set-up for the full preparation for the tournament,” Furlonge explained.
The Red Force coach also wants to see more commitment from the invited players, saying that they have to be all in if they want to get into the franchise team.
“We always tell the players that they need to show the commitment. What happens sometimes is that you invite a player to train with the team and they come one day and then don’t come again...so they have to be committed to the programme,” Furlonge explained. We know as invited players you are not being paid for training with the team but if you are looking at your future and your goal is to get a franchise contract and play in the regional tournament, to do that you can’t go in half-way,” he concluded.