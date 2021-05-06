Red Force on hold

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force training sessions have been suspended until May 24 in keeping with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s call for non-essential persons to stay at home in an effort to combat the latest spike in Covid-19 infections across the country.
Red Force coach David Furlonge confirmed that training for the senior national team has been suspended following a meeting with the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board on Wednesday and given the unprecedented rise in infections and deaths due to the virus and in light of the recent measures taken by the government to stop the spread.
The country recorded 399 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, 235 on Tuesday and 158 on Monday.
There were also five Covid-19 related deaths on Monday, six on Tuesday and four on Wednesday.
While national team training and preparations for international competition were allowed to continue, Furlonge said that in light of the Prime Minister’s announcement and the fact that there will be no regional four-day competition in the near future, it is not essential that the players come out to train at this time.
“We suspended training until the 24th of May. We did it in terms of the increase in numbers of Covid-19 cases and especially with the Brazilian variant around now. We also took into consideration the Prime Minister’s request for non-essential people to stay at home,” Furlonge told the Express.
“With no four-day tournament, even though we are a national team, right now he (the Prime Minister) wants non-essentials not to come out, so for the two or three weeks we can abide by that, and we don’t need to be out. We will train for the Super50 when we come back out,” the Red Force coach added.
TTCB president Azim Bassarath also noted that all precautions had to be taken and also assured that there have been no reported cases of Covid-19 among any persons taking part in any TTCB sanctioned activity so far this year.
The TTCB had Super50, Under-19 and four-day trials since December last year and had the Red Force team, Under-19 players as well as women’s team players training at the National Cricket Centre at various times during that period.
‘Extra precautions’
“We had a clean bill of health from all the activities we have had to this point. We have had no reports of Covid-19 and that is another reason we want to take extra precautions at this point in time, to ensure all the players are safe and healthy,” said Bassarath.
“We thought it best for the safety of all that the players stay at home and do some light training at this time, so we won’t have any gatherings. They will have a schedule of what they need to do, and we have to be very cautious at this time,” he added.
In terms of club cricket, the TTCB boss confirmed that the 2021 season has been officially called off.
The decision was made at a TTCB meeting on Saturday where the members of the executive unanimously agreed to call off the season due to the Covid-19 situation.
Bassarath said they were presented with a recommendation from the clubs to call off the season and everyone agreed.
Domestic cricket was suspended in T&T in March 2020 and is yet to resume.
While there will be no club cricket on the horizon, Bassarath said that with the success of the recent Under-19 trials, the TTCB will be seeking permission to host similar matches for Under-16s, Under-19s and Under-23s as well as for the seniors ahead of the next Super50 Cup which is tentatively scheduled to take place later this year.
“It is the executive’s intention to have, as soon as the opportunities arise and permission is granted by the Ministry of Health, to have an Under-16, Under-19 and Under-23 four team competition. We feel because of the prolonged non-participation of young people in sports, they will want to get back on the field of play as early as possible and the format will be one that will improve the standard of cricket with the better players being divided into four teams,” said Bassarath.
“We want to have the same four-team format in preparation for the next Super50 tournament as soon as Covid-19 permits,” he added.
In terms of keeping sticking to Covid-19 health protocols, Bassarath said it was strictly adhered to during the national team training and four-day and Under-19 trials and that with only two venues being used, they will ensure all precautions are taken.
But for now, it is back to playing the waiting game for cricketers across the country.