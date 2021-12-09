Red Force on youth drive

With no local cricket being played for almost two years, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force franchise has been adding current and former youth players to their training sessions and head coach David Furlonge said he is seeing progress in the younger players who could be knocking on the door for senior team selection in the future.
The youth players in focus are not new to the scene but instead are the products of years of investment by the T&T Cricket Board and by extension, Cricket West Indies (CWI).
CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams recently said that many of the players vying for regional selection “might have played regional cricket going back to Under-15s so the investment in them is already up to a certain level.”
He said CWI wants a return on that investment and that “we feel that there are players out there who, in terms of natural ability, could be challenging for spots.”
From a TTCB perspective, some of the players being added to the Red Force training camp would have come through the ranks from Under-13 cricket right up to the Under-19 level.
A couple of those who would have graduated out of the Under-19 level were given opportunities in the recent Red Force trial match series and Furlonge believes there is potential in those cricketers.
“The young players are progressing. We saw Justin Manick (medium pacer) show what he is capable of. I like his ability and I think he just needs to work on his strength and conditioning and I have already spoken to him about it,” said the Red Force coach.
“We also saw two young spinners in Sameer Ali and Ryan Bandoo who bowled well. Ali would have shown a lot of improvement from the last time he played. Bandoo was playing for the first time and he did well also,” Furlonge continued.
“Mbeki Joseph (opening batsman) scored two 50s but again we had a word with him. He can’t be satisfied with scoring 50s. Young Crystian Thurton also (had a half-century). We also included a couple of other young players like Andrew Rambaran and Leonardo Julien but they need to get the scores and the performances up to really be noticed. They have the talent and the ability but they need now to perform and show what they can do,” he added.
Other young players taking part in the last trial game included Aaron Bankay, Matthew Patrick and Jeremiah Cruickshank.
Patrick, was part of the West Indies Under-19 World Cup squad in 2020 along with former St Benedict’s College student Joseph. Joshua James, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Julien and Jayden Seales were also part of the Windies team in 2020.
And with a handful of T&T players in the United States for the US Open T20, Furlonge said he will use the opportunity to integrate some more youth players into the Red Force training camp over the next few weeks to see what they have to offer.
Asked about the training schedule for December, Furlonge said: “We will continue training and we want to look at bringing in the other players who went to Under-19 camp in Antigua to have a look at them at the higher level over the next couple of weeks while the other guys are away. Maybe one or two other young players we will look at bringing in as well to have a look at them,” he added.
Of the seven T&T players in the WI Under-19 camp, two—Shiva Sankar and Anderson Mahase —made the Under-19 World Cup squad and one—Vasant Singh—was selected as part of the reserves.
The other players in the camp were Amrit Dass, Sion Hackett, Justin Jagessar, and Kyle Kissoondath.