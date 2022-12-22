Red Force players take a break

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players had their final practice match of the year at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain this week and will now take a week off for the Christmas break before resuming training on December 29.
Darren Bravo ended the year on a high, scoring a century on the final day of the three-day match, which ended on Wednesday.
The Red Force are preparing for the West Indies Championship four-day tournament which is scheduled to bowl off in February next year.
The left-handed Bravo struck 106 off 160 balls and batted for four hours, hitting ten fours and three sixes.
Bryan Charles also scored a half-century on Wednesday, 52 not out, as the Bravo XI posted 336 for eight when the match ended.
The Imran Khan XI batted first in the contest and posted 312 for seven declared, with Khan hitting 62, Leonardo Julien making 76 and Sion Hackett scoring an unbeaten 51.
Julien’s top score came off 176 balls and he also batted for four hours. Among the bowlers for Bravo’s team, young fast bowler Justin Manick grabbed three wickets for 32 runs from 15 overs while off-spinner Charles took two for 76.
For Khan’s team, Ryan Bandoo got two wickets for 43 runs from 12 overs.
During the game, Red Force head coach David Furlonge said preparations were going well and he believes that once the players continue in this manner, good things will happen.
“I think once they prepare well, they will do well in the tournament,” said Furlonge.
“We had our first outdoor session last Friday. On Monday, unfortunately play was cut short by about 34 overs. The wicket was a little tricky on Monday morning and if you look at the scores of the openers, you might say they didn’t do well but, in my opinion, they did enough to see off the threat of having to expose the other batsmen so that the batsmen are doing well,” he added.
Keagan Simmons and Cephas Cooper opened the batting for Khan’s team on Monday, with Simmons batting for 75 minutes and scoring 12 off 55 balls and Cooper facing 28 balls in 42 minutes at the crease for his two runs.
Jeremy Solozano opened the innings for Bravo’s team, scoring 27 off 70 deliveries and staying in the middle for almost two hours.
Fitness is also something Furlonge wants to tighten up on ahead of the next four-day tournament.
“We are doing work with all the players and I think once we can get them fit enough, we are half-way there. I think we can put up a good challenge,” he said.
“When we came back out, we did a test to see where players were. Some would have improved, some others, the standard would have dropped and we will have a talk with them because we want to see improvement.
“Let’s say in the yo-yo test the standard is 45; I don’t mind if a player does 30 or 20 but the next time we check you, don’t come and do 18 or 19. We want to see improvement from there, so it will show that we can get you where we want you to be,” Furlonge concluded. The Red Force will have another practice game early in January before the North/South Classic which is scheduled to be played from January 12-15.
After the Classic, the team will continue preparations for the West Indies Championship with extended training sessions.
Summarised scores:
Khan XI 312-7 dec (110 overs) (Leonardo Julien 76, Imran Khan 62, Sion Hackett 51 n.o.; Justin Manick 3/32) vs Bravo XI 336-8 (97 overs) (Darren Bravo 106, Bryan Charles 52 n.o.; Ryan Bandoo 2/43)
–Match Drawn