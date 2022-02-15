RED FORCE RALLY

Yannic Cariah found himself in the middle of another Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batting collapse and again played a crucial knock, along with opener Jeremy Solozano and vice-captain Joshua Da Silva, to lead a T&T fightback yesterday on the first day of their second round West Indies Championship four-day match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.
Cariah (72) scored his second half-century in as many matches as Solozano carved out a patient 66 while Da Silva hit an unbeaten 52 to help the hosts rally from a precarious 22 for three to reach 217 for five at stumps.
After losing Keagan Simmons, Isaiah Rajah and Jason Mohammed to the bowling of Sherman Lewis early, the Red Force were in dire straights before Cariah joined Solozano to rescue the innings with a grinding 112-run stand for the fourth wicket.
Lewis, along with fellow fast bowlers Preston McSween and Ryan John, tested both batters, with the ball moving around but the pair survived the early pressure to resuscitate the innings.
Both men were patient and every ball left or defended was met with the same enthusiasm from the dugout as well as from the small crowd that came out to support the home side.
While Cariah was content to nudge the ball around, he came out his shell when driving at a wide ball that moved away from him and got an edge past the vacant third slip position for four. It was a rare lapse from the left-hander that he made certain not to repeat.
He and Solozano created a few more scoring opportunities by coming down the track to negate the swing on offer as the partnership flourished before the Red Force opener eventually scored his seventh first-class half-century, pulling McSween for four as the hosts went past triple figures, going to the tea break at 121 for three.
After the resumption, Cariah raised his bat in celebration after sweeping Dember for three to the delight of the crowd. But Dember struck back in the same over with Solozano, in a rare attacking moment, trying to go down the ground only to find Bishop at mid-off, bringing to an end the fourth-wicket stand. Solozano faced 192 balls, batting just over four hours.
Despite the fall of that wicket, the Red Force innings continued to gather momentum with a positive Da Silva putting on 59 with Cariah before the latter was lbw to John, looking to flick to the leg-side. Cariah faced 174 balls during his 4 1/2-hour vigil. Da Silva utilised the sweep shot to good effect against the spinners as the scoring rate improved in the final session.
T&T skipper Imran Khan, who was honoured with a plaque commemorating his 100th T&T cap, joined Da Silva in the middle but exited after pulling up with a hamstring problem.
Da Silva kept the scoreboard ticking along, cutting McSween for four before edging a boundary off Lewis to reach his half-century late in the day. Da Silva, who faced 91 balls and struck seven fours in his two hours in the middle, returns today to continue the T&T rally along with Terrance Hinds, who was five not out at the close.