Red Force ready to ace Pride test

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge said his players are ready and focused for their CG United Super50 Cup semi-final test against Barbados Pride which bowls off at 2 p.m. today, at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, in North Sound.
The defending champions arrived in Antigua on Sunday and had training sessions on Monday and yesterday and Furlonge said from what he has seen, the players have their eyes set on the prize.
“We are a little more settled now knowing who we are playing. We can now work on plans for the game and sit down and discuss what we want to do against them,” he told the Express yesterday.
“The players have settled in nicely since arriving in Antigua and they know the importance of the game. It is a knock-out game so we have to try our best and the players are really looking forward to the contest,” he added.
T&T topped Zone A, which was played in Trinidad, having lost just one match to the Guyana Harpy Eagles in a dramatic last-ball finish that could have gone either way.
A no-result against the Combine Campuses and Colleges meant that the Red Force had to beat the Windward Islands Hurricanes on the final day of the competition to advance to the playoffs, which they did, in what arguably was their best batting performance in the preliminary round.
Skipper Nicholas Pooran came good with the bat scoring an unbeaten 99 while Darren Bravo also recorded an unbeaten half-century as T&T won by seven wickets.
Furlonge is hoping to see the same kind of application going forward. “What the players did in that last game was play cricket the proper way,” said Furlonge, noting, “We saw proper shots and we didn’t see any reckless shots. We saw proper batting from both teams and as I said it could be a learning opportunity for any youngster the way both innings were put together.”
He said the bowlers have been doing a “tremendous job” and the batters were able to execute their plans in the previous two matches despite losing a couple of wickets. “We bat deep” he added.
While the bulk of the runs are expected to come off the bat of the experienced top-order batters Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Kjorn Ottley and Nicholas Pooran, the lower-order, including the likes of Terrance Hinds, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein and Yannic Cariah, are all pretty handy with the bat as well.
The Pride, second to the Jamaica Scorpions in Zone B, which was contested in Antigua, also have a strong batting line-up led by Shai Hope and Jonathan Carter and also includes former Red Force opener Kyle Hope and all-rounder Roshon Primus.
Furlonge said the players are “ready and focused” and that he hasn’t seen any indication of complacency. “If we do see it (complacency) we will pull them out of it very quickly with a short training session,” stated the Red Force coach.
He said the captain is on point in terms of keeping his players focused on the task at hand. “Pooran has been fantastic and after that close loss (against Guyana) he gave an excellent team talk,” Furlonge revealed. “He always pushed the players to look at their own performances at the end of the game and not point fingers at others. He is positive in his talks and I think he has been excellent as a captain for us.”
Tomorrow, the second semi-final will see the Jamaica Scorpions, who topped Zone B, in action against Guyana Harpy Eagles at the same venue from 2 p.m. The final is set for Saturday.
Fixtures:
(@ Vivian Richards Cricket Ground)
Today (1st semi-final)
T&T Red Force vs Barbados Pride, 2 p.m.
Tomorrow (2nd semi-final)
Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, 2 p.m.