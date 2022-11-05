Red Force rebound

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force got back to winning ways in the CG United Super50 Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes in their Zone A match at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, yesterday.
Nicholas Pooran’s men, who were beaten by the Guyana Harpy Eagles in a last-ball finish last Wednesday, came back strong with a solid bowling performance that saw the Volcanoes being dismissed for 189 after they won the toss and batted first.
Yannic Cariah led the charge with the ball, grabbing three for 34 with his leg-spin, while 50-over debutant Terrance Hinds picked up two of 39 and Shannon Gabriel had two for 36.
The Red Force then took their time in getting over the line, with opener Joshua Da Sliva leading the way despite being bothered by cramp, hitting 66 off 88 balls as the home team reached 195 for three with seven overs to spare.
According to Hinds, although the victory took some time to secure, it was never in doubt.
“We needed to bat the situation and with the batters we had, we knew the runs would come. Everyone had a clear mindset and they have good bowlers so at the end of the day, the win was the most important thing,” Hinds said after the game.
The defending champions got another good start from openers Kjorn Ottley and Da Silva, who put on 69 runs to set up the victory.
Ottley slapped five boundaries before he chased a wide ball and edged behind to wicketkeeper Tevyn Walcott for 36 off 48 balls.
T&T also lost Jason Mohammed, who went after a leg-side ball from left-arm spinner Kavem Hodge and was caught by the wicketkeeper for 20.
Darren Bravo joined Da Silva and got going with a pull for four off Alick Athanaze while Da Silva cut off-spinner Kenneth Dember for four before smacking Athanaze for six to bring up his third 50-over first half-century and in the process take the hosts to triple figures.
But Da Silva, who made 66 off 88 balls, tried to get some more quick runs and skied a catch to Shadrack Descarte at cover off Athanaze with another 49 runs needed for victory.
Despite his departure, the Red Force victory was never in doubt, with Bravo and skipper Nicholas Pooran ensuring the hosts got over the line, Bravo himself ending the match with a six off Justin Greaves to finish not out on 27. Pooran also struck three big sixes and a four in his unbeaten 31-ball 36.
Earlier, the T&T spinners managed to get bounce and turn on an Oval surface that was very familiar to them as they dominated the Volcanoes batters. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein got the ball rolling, enticing leading run-scorer Alick Athanaze into an ill-advised slog to the leg-side but the left-handed batter didn’t get any power on the shot as Ottley raced in from deep midwicket to take low diving catch.
Jayden Seales then got rid of the other opener shortly after, Johnson Charles attempting a pull shot, popping the ball up to Bravo who took a simple catch in the covers. Kavem Hodge, who scored a century for the Volcanoes in their previous game, took on the pacers but the Red Force struck again with Sunil Ambris (13) paddle sweeping Cariah straight to Gabriel at square leg.
Cariah struck again in his next over with Andre Fletcher (one) defending off the back foot and getting an outside edge to Sunil Narine at first slip as the visitors slipped to 59 for four in the 15th over.
The T&T spinners continued to pile on the pressure with Cariah removing Justin Greaves (19), caught and bowled for 19 before Hinds removed the two top-scorers.
Hinds had Hodge caught by Hosein for 39 and bowled Tevyn Walcott for 36 to all but end the Volcanoes’ resistance.
T&T will face Combined Campuses and Colleges in their next game tomorrow at the Oval from 9 a.m. while the Volcanoes will face Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 2 p.m.