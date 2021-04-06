Red Force resume training

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricketers will resume training at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, today with head coach David Furlonge expected to rejoin the players for first time since winning the CG Insurance Super50 Cup in Antigua in February.
The players were given a two-week break before the Easter Weekend amid rumours that the West Indies Championship four-day tournament was in doubt.
The T&T cricketers were in training through March and took part in a series of trial matches with the intention of selecting a team for the four-day tournament, which was tentatively scheduled to start in April.
There has been no official word from CWI on the fate of the four-day tournament, However, it is unlikely it will be staged with CWI CEO Johnny Grave saying last week that they might have to consider alternative options.
Despite no official statement on the tournament from CWI, the T&T players will get back to training today with a physical session followed by a meeting with the head coach.
The team will resume regular training sessions with Furlonge from Monday at the National Cricket Centre.
Furlonge returned to Trinidad from the Super50 on March 10 and was due to come out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine on March 24.
Meanwhile, the the final four-day trial match ended on March 18 after which the players were given a two-week break.
With no club cricket taking place in T&T since March last year and with recreational team sports again placed on hold from Good Friday, national team training sessions represent the only forum for players to work on their game. It also provides the only opportunities for players to address the T&T selectors.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, local cricket has been on hold since March last year and is unlikely to resume anytime soon following a spike in Covid-19 infections leading up to Easter weekend.
Due to the rise in cases, the government announced the reinstitution on the ban on team sports from Easter Friday.
The ban will be in place “until further advised”.
That announcement means that cricket clubs will now have to close their gates once again and the cricket community will have to continue to wait to play.
However, national team preparations for international competition will be allowed to continue.
In terms of what he has planned for his players especially with the four-day tournament still in doubt, Furlonge said he has put things in place to keep the players on their toes.
He said he will meet with the players today and outline his plans for the next few weeks.