Red Force, Scorpions square off in final

The battle for Caribbean white-ball supremacy is on with defending champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force taking on Jamaica Scorpions in the CG United Super50 final, bowling off today at 2 p.m. at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
Both teams have been impressive this season, topping their respective groups before scoring over 300 runs in their respective semi-final victories to reach the championship game.
With both teams putting up good numbers with the bat so far, it could be a high-scoring final. However, Red Force head coach David Furlonge is backing ace fast bowler Shannon Gabriel along with his spinners to deliver once again.
Gabriel’s express pace made the difference when the Red Force defeated the Barbados Pride in their semi-final on Wednesday night, bowling an excellent final over to see the Red Force home.
He is also one of the senior players who Furlonge is expecting to step up in the big game. “The senior players have a big role to play,” the Red Force coach told the Express yesterday.
“Shannon has done the job for us. He bowled ten overs in that semi-final and delivered and we look forward to him leading the attack into the final. We have seen some really good fast bowling from him and we look forward to him getting us over the line in the final. The spinners, I think, still have a big hand to play and hopefully they will come to the party in the final,” Furlonge added.
Along with Gabriel, the Red Force also have off-spinner Sunil Narine, leg-spinner Imran Khan and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein to call on with the ball. Jason Mohammed also bowls handy part-time off-spin while Yannic Cariah’s part-time leg-spin has also caused a few problems for the opposition batters so far.
With the bat, Darren Bravo, Kjorn Ottley, Cariah, Mohammed, Amir Jangoo, Hosein and the skipper himself Nicholas Pooran have all stepped up at various times with the bat.
Furlonge is confident his players will deliver again with both bat and ball while also hoping they can tighten up on their fielding and running between the wickets, which could give them the edge on a pitch that has proved good for batting.
“Somebody always puts up their hand. We had Pooran with a hundred (in the semi-final) but we also had (Amir) Jangoo, Bravo, Akeal Hosein in the end, so everybody is playing their part. Previously Ottley was scoring runs at the top and we know he will come good again,” pointed out Furlonge.
“Jamaica chased down 320-odd pretty easily (in their semi-final) so we will have to analyse their batting and come up with plans, but batting first or chasing, the wicket is good for batting throughout the 100 overs. Also in a final a big total on the board could give you a psychological edge, so we will have look at it and decide what we will do,” he reasoned.
“The two areas we want to improve on is the fielding and the running between the wickets. We could have gotten a couple more runs and we can be a bit more clinical in the field. We have been taking our catches but those half-chances, if we could get those, it will be a plus for us. We haven’t played the perfect game in terms of our fielding or running between the wickets for the tournament yet,” he opined.
“The senior players have a big role to play. Jason hasn’t been getting the runs he wants or what we want him to get, but we still have full confidence he will come good. Darren has gotten a few half-centuries so I am not too worried about those players. Everybody is focused on the job ahead and we are looking to see if we can win the trophy,” Furlonge concluded.
For Jamaica, skipper Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten century while Brandon King hit a rapid 64 to lead them past Guyana Harpy Eagles in their semi-final Thursday night.
Powell rated his ton “as one of my better hundreds” and will be looking to replicate that success in what will be Jamaica’s first appearance in the final since 2018. Jamaica have not won the tournament since 2011 when they edged T&T in a low-scoring final in Guyana.
“I’ve scored a few hundreds, two for West Indies, and this is up there as one of my better hundreds. It was in a semi-final, a pressure game and it’s in a chase so it is special for me,” Powell said of his knock.
“I think credit has to be given to Brandon King (who) set it up. He gave me the time (to get myself in) and I got a very good start and I knew all I had to do was bat out their two good left-arm spinners and in the back end we will look to put the pacers under some pressure,” he explained.
“First final since 2018. It is a big event. It has been quite a while since Jamaica has won anything in Super50 (so) the guys are upbeat and hoping we can change that,” he concluded.