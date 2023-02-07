Red Force seek improved performance

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players showed a lot of fight to earn a draw against the Windward Islands Volcanoes last week.
However, coach David Furlonge wants them to build on that performance and push a little bit harder this week as they chase an outright win against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, in their second-round match of the West Indies Championship, bowling off today at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
The Hurricanes enjoyed the better of a drawn opening round match against the Jamaica Scorpions last week and will want to double down on home advantage and get a win heading into the mid-season break.
But Furlonge said, “we have a happy camp” and that the players are “very confident” ahead of the game. The Red Force, who made one change to their line-up with Keagan Simmons coming in for the injured Vikash Mohan, are also well aware of the threat posed by the Hurricanes, who came to Trinidad last year and secured a convincing 187-run victory.
Heading into the second match of what will be a short five-game season, Furlonge said he wanted his players to show improvement in all areas.
“I want to see the batsmen go on to get hundreds and not be satisfied with 50’s or 20’s or 30’s. In the bowling, we can be a bit more consistent with our lines and we dropped four catches in the last game, so hopefully we can improve on that as well,” he told the Express yesterday.
SQUADS:
T&T Red Force: Darren Bravo (Captain), Amir Jangoo, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Terrance Hinds, Jyd Goolie, Jeremy Solozano, Yannic Cariah, Bryan Charles, Keegan Simmons, Uthman Muhammad, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre; David Furlonge (Head Coach).
Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Jahmar Hamilton (Captain), Mikyle Louis, Kieran Powell, Colin Archibald, Terance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Keacy Carty, Montcin Hodge, Kofi James, Damion Williams, Sheeno Berridge, Hayden Walsh jr., Rahkeem Cornwall; Stuart Williams (Head Coach).
West Indies Championship 2nd Round fixtures: February 8-11
Jamaica vs Barbados @ Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua
Leewards vs T&T @ Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Windwards vs Guyana @ Grenada National Stadium