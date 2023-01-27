Red Force set for 4-day opener

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players are determined in their quest for four-day success and are committed to making the necessary sacrifices make it a reality.
The team leaves for Grenada today ahead of their opening round game against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, bowling off on Tuesday and head coach David Furlonge is happy with the work the players have put in over the last two weeks.
“The team is looking very good,” he told the media yesterday. “The main area we were looking at was the batting and the batsmen are looking good. We had them batting long and we’ve cut down the number of times they’ve gotten out in the nets and we had a little trial game on Tuesday and that also went well so I am hoping they can put it together when the game comes around,” he said.
The Red Force have not lifted the four-day trophy since 2006 and Furlonge said the players are keen to break the drought.
“We mentioned it and it has been talked about again in the dressing room in terms of how badly fellas want it and what we have to sacrifice to get it. I think all the players are willing to sacrifice and give 100 per cent and hopefully that will be enough for us to bring home the title,” said the Red Force coach. He said the players have put in hours of practice over the last two weeks and “even asked for more.”
“We started training at 8.30 am and finished at 4 pm and the guys wanted to continue and went back out after that. They enjoyed the opportunity to bat long and spend time in the middle so hopefully it will pay off in the way we want to,” Furlonge added.
In terms of the composition of the team, Furlonge said that Vikash Mohan could be given the nod in the opening game to partner with Jeremy Solozano at the top of the innings and that the former T&T Under-19 skipper looks the part.
“Our only new guys is Vikash Mohan and he has fitted in well already. He has been batting well and he is the only person in practice who batted for an hour and more and hasn’t gotten out so we are looking forward to good things from him when the games come around,” said Furlonge.