Red Force squad champing at the bit

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricketers will stretch their legs in three practice matches this month as they ramp up preparations in anticipation of the return of regional four-day cricket in February next year.

CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams stated during a virtual CWI media conference that the return of red ball cricket is the number one priority going into the new year and that CWI plans to restart regional four-day cricket in February.

Regional four-day cricket has been on hold since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic however Adams said CWI is looking to kick off the first-class competition in February with a minimum of five rounds of matches.

Despite the uncertainty of regional competition, the Red Force, under coach David Furlonge have kept up their training programme and will now have three three-day games, the first of which bowls off on Wednesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The second three-day game will be played at the same venue from November 24, while the third match is tentatively set to be played at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain from December 1.

Furlonge said despite the uncertainty surrounding the return of regional four-day cricket, the Red Force players have still been impressing in training.

“We were always preparing for anything, so we did some scenarios for 50-overs cricket and for four-day cricket, but we were hearing about the possibility of having regional four-day cricket in February next year so, for about two weeks now, we started our preparations towards that,” he disclosed. “But even before that the energy of the players in training has been amazing,”

“Despite not knowing what is happening, the players continue to train hard and have created a competitive environment in the nets and in the field,” Furlonge added. “It has been a very competitive environment and it is really impressive to see the energy and enthusiasm of the players in training and hopefully that will transfer into the upcoming practice matches,”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BIG ROLE FOR QUICKS

BIG ROLE FOR QUICKS

Despite the likelihood of spinner friendly conditions in Sri Lanka, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite still thinks his pacers will have a big role to play during the two-Test tour as the Windies look to sign off 2021 on a high.

Brathwaite, speaking to the media via Zoom yesterday, gave the pace bowling department, expected to be spearheaded by Shannon Gabriel, a vote of confidence. He also endorsed new recruit Jeremy Solozano and is also backing wicketkeeper/batsmen Joshua Da Silva to come good.

Kale targeting another ‘Lease’ singles double

KALE Dalla Costa will begin his quest for a second singles title for the second straight year when the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament continues today at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

The left-hander lifted the 12 & under and 14 & under trophies and was the only player to capture more than one singles title in last year’s edition. And after retaining his 14 & under crown last Sunday, Kale is the only player with the opportunity of completing the feat again.

Red Force squad champing at the bit

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricketers will stretch their legs in three practice matches this month as they ramp up preparations in anticipation of the return of regional four-day cricket in February next year.

CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams stated during a virtual CWI media conference that the return of red ball cricket is the number one priority going into the new year and that CWI plans to restart regional four-day cricket in February.

Carter dives back into ISL action

Carter dives back into ISL action

TEAM TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter will attempt to give his London Roar team an explosive start when they tackle Match 2 of the semi-final playoffs of the International Swimming League (ISL).

The two-day match splashes off today at the Zwemstadion Pieter van den Hoogenband in Eindhoven, Holland, and will see Carter display his skills against three other teams—the Toronto Titans, his former team LA Current, and Aqua Centurions.

Cudjoe congratulates Paul

Cudjoe congratulates Paul

Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, has congratulated boxer and Olympian Nigel Paul on capturing the bronze medal in the super-heavyweight category at the recently-concluded 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.