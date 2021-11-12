Red Force squad champing at the bit

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricketers will stretch their legs in three practice matches this month as they ramp up preparations in anticipation of the return of regional four-day cricket in February next year.
CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams stated during a virtual CWI media conference that the return of red ball cricket is the number one priority going into the new year and that CWI plans to restart regional four-day cricket in February.
Regional four-day cricket has been on hold since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic however Adams said CWI is looking to kick off the first-class competition in February with a minimum of five rounds of matches.
Despite the uncertainty of regional competition, the Red Force, under coach David Furlonge have kept up their training programme and will now have three three-day games, the first of which bowls off on Wednesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
The second three-day game will be played at the same venue from November 24, while the third match is tentatively set to be played at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain from December 1.
Furlonge said despite the uncertainty surrounding the return of regional four-day cricket, the Red Force players have still been impressing in training.
“We were always preparing for anything, so we did some scenarios for 50-overs cricket and for four-day cricket, but we were hearing about the possibility of having regional four-day cricket in February next year so, for about two weeks now, we started our preparations towards that,” he disclosed. “But even before that the energy of the players in training has been amazing,”
“Despite not knowing what is happening, the players continue to train hard and have created a competitive environment in the nets and in the field,” Furlonge added. “It has been a very competitive environment and it is really impressive to see the energy and enthusiasm of the players in training and hopefully that will transfer into the upcoming practice matches,”