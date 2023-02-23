RED FORCE STAY HOME

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will still play their final three matches of the West Indies Championship at home despite a forced change to the original fixtures.
This was confirmed by Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath yesterday during the launch of the Price Club Supermarket-sponsored Under-17 Youth Series InterZone tournament at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
The final three rounds of the four-day tournament were due to be played in Trinidad next month, however, Cricket West Indies were forced to make a late change due to the unavailability of the Diego Martin Recreation Ground.
The Diego Martin venue hosted three matches in the West Indies Championship as well as four matches in the ICC Under-19 World Cup last year.
“There are three rounds of cricket remaining and for each round, there will be a game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, at the Queen’s Park Oval and at Providence Stadium in Guyana. What is important for us in Trinidad is that the T&T Red Force will play all their matches here at home,” said Bassarath.
“Because of the football played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex during the last football season which continued into the month of January, the ground was not up to standard for regional cricket so those first-class matches which were due to be played there have since been moved to Guyana,” the TTCB boss explained.
Bassarath said that while domestic cricket can still be played at the venue, it will not be up to regional first-class standards.
He also noted that the TTCB had put forward alternative venues—UWI SPEC and the National Cricket Centre—for consideration, however, “those recommendations were not accepted and CWI didn’t indicate any specific reason why they did not select the NCC or UWI”.
The Red Force are currently third on the West Indies Championship standings after draws in the first two games of the tournament away from home.
The Darren Bravo-led side held on for a draw against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the season opener at the Grenada National Stadium before dominating the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in a rain-affected draw at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
In Grenada, T&T were down to ten men after debutant opening batter Vikash Mohan suffered a split-webbing injury to one of his hands while attempting a catch off the first ball of the game and were made to hang on the final day for a share of the points.
“Honestly, I think we did fairly well,” Bassarath said of the first two matches.
“Darren Bravo would have scored two centuries and Imran Khan scored a 92 and over the years our batting would have been our downfall and in these two games... we scored over 300 in Grenada and over 400 in Antigua,” he continued.
“I am very happy and pleased with the performance so far. I only hope that we continue in that vein and let us see if we can really win this regional four-day tournament in 2023. I know the players want to do well and they are eager. Bravo has said he wants to lead from the front and we have seen that and we just hope that it continues,” Bassarath concluded.