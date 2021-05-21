Red Force stick with core

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have kept faith in the same group of players they signed last year and have added one new name to the list of protected players ahead of Tuesday’s Cricket West Indies Professional Cricket League draft.
All-rounder Tion Webster is the only new face in a list of 13 players the franchise has opted to retain. The team will complete their 15-man roster with two more selections in Tuesday’s draft, which will be held via a video call.
CWI announced the list of retained players yesterday as well as the order in which the franchises would pick in the draft.
By virtue of finishing second in the 2019/2020 West Indies Championship four-day competition, the Red Force will have the fifth pick while winners Barbados Pride will pick last.
There was no West Indies Championship in 2020/2021 however the teams did compete in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup which the Red Force won with a perfect record.
Webster was previously contracted with the Barbados Pride however he didn’t play a game for the franchise in the 2019/2020 season. The 26-year-old was on show during the Red Force trials ahead of the Super50 Cup earlier this year but narrowly missed the cut to make the final squad.
Speaking about the players retained by the Red Force coach David Furlonge explained that the selectors opted to retain all the players from last season given the fact that many would not have gotten an opportunity to try and justify their picks over the last 12 months.
“The thinking behind it is that the players didn’t have an opportunity to perform so it would have been difficult to release any of the players from 2020. They had no opportunity to validate their picks and there was no cricket being played,” Furlonge said.
He also noted that because Joshua Da Silva, Darren Bravo and Akeal Hosein were all given West Indies central retainer contracts, the Red Force was able to add Webster to the list of retained players along with Bryan Charles and Isaiah Rajah, who were both selected in the draft last year.
The Red Force went for local talent in last year’s draft and with T&T’s borders still closed the franchise will most likely stick with local players once again. While most of the franchises opted for maintain a local core of players, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes have opted to stick with wicket-keeper batsman from Trinidad Amir Jangoo.
Jangoo has been part of the Hurricanes set up since 2019 and was selected in the team’s Super50 squad earlier this year.
In outlining the format of the draft, CWI said it will be conducted over two rounds, where each franchise must pick a player in each round.
Each franchise will pick two players to add to their pre-selected squad of 13 protected players, to make a full squad of 15 players. The franchises will be selecting their two picks from a pool of nearly 100 players.
In total, 90 cricketers across the six franchises will be retained on full-time regional contracts for the next twelve months.
CWI’s cricket operations manager Roland Holder said the draft, which is in its eighth year, demonstrates CWI’s commitment to the professional cricket structure in the Caribbean.
“The 90 regional players who will be awarded regional franchise contracts, will be able to train and practice professionally as CWI hopes for a return to normalcy in regional cricket later this year,” he added.
Red Force Protected Players:
Bryan Charles, Terrance Hinds, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jason Mohammed, Uthman Muhammad, Isaiah Rajah, Denesh Ramdin, Jayden Seales, Keegan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster.