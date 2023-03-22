It was not a good day yesterday for Red Force captain Darren Bravo.
Choosing to bat first against the Barbados Pride, he and his men did not last out the day at the Queen’s Park Oval, bowled out for 203. And by the close on the first day of the fourth round West Indies Four-Day Championship match against the Barbados Pride, the visitors were cutting lustily into their first innings target at 40 without loss.
The Pride’s ease of progress was in contrast to the Red Force’s earlier struggles. Chances given to Jason Mohammed, Jyd Goolie and Tion Webster notwithstanding, the home side was underwhelming at the crease.
Despite favourable conditions for batting, at no stage were the Red Force able to impose themselves on the opposition. They went at a pedestrian pace in a first session marked by an injury to Amir Jangoo.
Asked to open the innings on a dry-looking surface, Jangoo—scoreless after 26 balls—was forced to leave the field after being struck on the left elbow when he missed a pull shot to a Jair McAllister short delivery.
The score was just ten at that point, Vikash Mohan accounting for the runs, mainly through two streaky boundaries through the slip cordon. Getting his first knock for the Red Force after injury forced him out of the first match of the season, Mohan battled for just over an hour-and-a-half before he fell victim to his tendency to follow wide deliveries and edged a push to Akeem Jordan in the slips off McAllister. His was the second wicket to fall.
The first was Bravo (seven), whose fallibility to the short ball was exposed again when he top-edged a bumper from bustling Roshon Primus to Rashawn Worrell at fine-leg. The indiscipline of the Red Force batters would continue into the day’s other two sessions.
Having taken their side to lunch at 47 for two, Mohammed and Goolie upped the tempo after the break. After spending 26 balls on nought, Goolie got a single to open his account and soon picked up off-driven boundaries off Akeem Jordan and Jomel Warrican. However, trying for another four, he lifted slow left-armer Warrican straight into Shayne Moseley’s hands at deep midwicket. Goolie left inside the first half-hour of the second session at 76 for three, having added 34 with Mohammed.
Mohammed, though, seemed intent on being the mainstay, allowing Joshua Da Silva (32, three fours, one six) and Webster (46, eight fours, one six) to get on with the game in partnerships of 48 and 39, respectively, for the fourth and fifth wickets.
Da Silva, though, did not survive to tea (150 for four) after he misjudged a McAllister off-cutter that disturbed his unprotected off-stump.
When Mohammed and Webster went back out for the final session, the Red Force would still have had hopes of making a success of the day. Jangoo’s bruised elbow had settled down enough that he could resume. But instead of building on what they had, the home team’s batters laid waste to the foundation they had been building.
Wicketless in the first two sessions, off-spinner Chaim Holder (18.3-2-71-5) suddenly became the innings destroyer, removing Mohammed (55, six fours) and Jangoo off successive balls (163 for six) and later Webster and Khary Pierre with the total on 184. Webster’s reckless slog-sweep denied him an easy 50 at a time when his presence and steady scoring were vitally needed.
The pitch had not changed its placid nature, nor had the relatively steady Pride bowlers found another gear. Poor judgement and faulty concentration were now winning the day.
The last two wickets produced nothing spectacular -- 19 runs as McAllister (15-6-31-3), arguably the Pride’s best bowler on the day, and Holder, picked up Bryan Charles and Imran Khan to a top-edged pull and a snicked drive.
Only 75.3 overs had been bowled when Holder got his prized fifth wicket, Khan, courtesy of Warrican’s catch at slip. He may bowl better and not have so much success another day. But the Red Force have been generous hosts so far.
Other WI 4-Day Championship
summarised scores:
At the Guyana National Stadium in Providence
GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 268 for nine (Leon Johnson 142 not out, Tevin Imlach 46, Kevlon Anderson 36; Marquino Mindley 2-34, Derval Green 2-35, Ojay Shields 2-66) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS.
At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba
LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 271 for six (Karima Gore 87 not out, Kieran Powell 75, Kofi James 61 not out; Preston McSween 2-42, Kenneth Dember 2-66) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES.