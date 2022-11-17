Only Shannon Gabriel’s nerveless bowling in the final over could deny Roshon Primus the glory Thursday night.
An outstanding game of 50-over cricket between the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and the Barbados Pride was finally decided by five Gabriel deliveries fired into Primus’ legs that denied him the chance to clobber the 17 runs the Pride needed for victory.
Having pulled the first ball of the final act in this drama at North Sound for four, Primus had to settle for just two more runs, as Gabriel won the battle of the big men at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium; the Red Force prevailing by 11 runs to book their place in Saturday’s final.
In this high-scoring thriller of a semi-final between the defending champions Red Force and the never-say-die Pride, Primus’ 130 not out could only propel his side to 302 for eight in their 50 overs, chasing 313.
Red Force captain Nicholas Pooran claimed Man-of-the-Match honours for his splendid 111 off 82 balls that had propelled his side to 312 for six. But he was quick to acknowledge the magnificence of Primus’ awesome clean hitting that yielded all nine sixes in the Pride’s innings, plus ten fours in a knock that lasted just 79 deliveries.
At the end, Pooran and all his men went over to their disconsolate former Red Force team-mate to offer a shake of the hand and a pat on the head.
“Prime Time” Roshon had given them an almighty scare. As he crouched down, head bowed, dismayed that his effort had come up short, he could not quite appreciate the spectacle he had provided to those on hand. Easily, Primus could have been Man-of-the-Match. But this was a game in which there could-have been a three-way tie for that accolade.
Gabriel, leaner but as quick as ever, produced ten compelling overs of fast bowling that earned him figures of four for 43. On a pitch ripe with runs, his undoing of openers Kyle Hope (bowled) and Zachary McCaskie (caught at slip) with sheer pace and later removal of Jonathan Carter and Jomel Warrican, plus his laser accurate last over to Primus, was the ultimate difference between the two sides.
Primus, though, will rue the needless way Akeem Jordan (33, 43 balls) ran himself out off a Gabriel wide at the end of the 43rd over. Coming together at 146 for six half-way through the 30th over, the pair swung their side back into contention with a seventh wicket stand of 93. That was before Jordan was defeated by wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo’s direct hit at the striker’s end.
The piece of misjudgement took vital momentum away from the Pride. And Gabriel followed up by smashing Warrican’s stumps with one of the too-hot full deliveries he seemed to deliver at will all evening.
Primus carried on to his hundred though, in the process, roughing up all-rounder Terrance Hinds in the 16th over.
Pooran, though, kept faith with his seamer for the penultimate over and was rewarded as Hinds(8-0-63-0) recovered from a poor start to leave Gabriel the cushion of defending 17.
Earlier, the Red Force captain continued to stamp his authority on the competition, following up his unbeaten 99 in the last match against the Winward Island Volcanoes with his first List A ton for his franchise.
Pooran put on 147 for the fourth wicket with fellow left-hander Jangoo.
While the captain laid into the Pride bowlers with eight sixes and five fours, opener Jangoo supported with a composed 81 off 114 balls (six fours, one six).
He and Darren Bravo had calmly restored order after seamer Jordan removed Kjorn Ottley and Jason Mohammed inside the first three overs to leave the Red Force in a jep nest of trouble at two for two.
Prode skipper Shai Hope’s decision to bowl first was paying big dividends at that stage.
But Bravo continued to show signs of returning to his best self with a third fifty of the series -54 off 65 balls. Then he helped Shamar Springer into Warrican’s hands at deep fine-leg, having posted 92 with Jangoo.
And after Pooran and Jangoo were dismissed, Akeal Hosein powered the Red Force past 300 with a dazzling cameo of 42 of 20 deliveries.
With bat and ball, the champs had an answer for every question the Pride asked of them.
In that final over especially, Gabriel spoke volumes in “Prime Time”.
Summarised scores:
T&T Red Force 312-80, 50 overs (Nicholas Pooran 111, Amir Jangoo 81, Darren Bravo 54, Akeal Hosein 42 not out; Shemar Spriunger 4/64, Alkeem Jordan 2/31)
vs Barbados Pride 302-8, 50 overs (Roshon Primus 130 n.o., Jonathan Carter 45, Nicholas Kirton 33; Shannon Gabriel 4/43.)
----Red Force won by 11 runs