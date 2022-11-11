The final CG United Super50 Cup preliminary round Zone A matches will be played today with three teams still in the hunt for the two semi-final spots.
After five games, the defending champions, Red Force, occupy pole position with 14 points while the 2018 winners Windward Islands Volcanoes and last year’s runners up Guyana Harpy Eagles have 12 points each in second and third respectively, separated only by net run rate.
All three teams will have to win today to move on in the competition.
The Red Force will tackle the Volcanoes in their final group game today at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 2 p.m. while the Guyana Harpy Eagles take on last placed Combined Campuses and Colleges, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, from 9 a.m.
Only top two teams will advance to the knockout round which will be played in Antigua next week.
The Volcanoes, who fell to the Red Force earlier in the group stage, have the top two batters in the competition so far in Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge who have both scored centuries and have tallied over 250 runs each in five matches.
They will come up against a T&T bowling unit that is among the best in the region, featuring fast-bowler Shannon Gabriel, who has nine wickets in four games, and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah, who has taken ten wickets in five matches.
Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein are also in the T&T line-up with Narine having one of the best economy rates in the competition.