Red Force training continues

FLASH BACK: A triumphant Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team celebrate with the Sir Clive Lloyd Trophy after defeating the Guyana Jaguars by 152 runs in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup final, at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, on Saturday night. —Photo: CWI MEDIA/PHILIP SPOONER

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players will continue their training programme today at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain Couva. However, due to the recent spike in Covid-19 infections, head coach David Furlonge said he will be working with the players in smaller groups.

While national teams are allowed to have full training sessions, Furlonge said with the recent spike in Covid-19 infections, training groups will be reduced to 12 players at a time.

“There have been some concerns with numbers of Covid-19 infections being reported daily so we decided to be more cautious going forward to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” Furlonge explained.

“We will be dividing the players into three groups of 12 and one will come in from 8 am to 10 am; the second will come in from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and the third session will start at 3 pm,” the Red Force coach explained.

“We will still have everyone training but not at the same time. It will not affect the programme. We have not made any cuts to the team, and we will continue until we find out what’s happening with cricket going forward,” he added.

Regional cricket has been in limbo since the successful hosting of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup in Antigua in February, which the Red Force won comfortably. There have been no confirmed dates for the West Indies Championship four-day competition, which ended prematurely in March 2020.

While they await word on the West Indies Championship, the Red Force players will continue training.

“We have about 38 players in training currently. We will be going through the normal drills. We will have physical sessions, net sessions and we will be looking at bowlers and batsmen to see what areas they need to improve in. That’s all we are doing right now,” Furlonge concluded.

