The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will step up their preparations for the West Indies Championship four-day competition with a four-day trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva starting today at 10 am.
This week’s game will be the fourth trial match but the first time the team will engage in a contest over four days.
The previous three matches were three-day affairs and coach David Furlonge said they are continuing to fine-tune for the regional four-day tournament despite not knowing if it will actually come off.
The Covid-19 pandemic forced the premature end to the West Indies Championship four-day tournament last March and regional cricket only restarted with the CG Insurance Super50 Cup which was held in Antigua in February.
The Red Force won that tournament with an unbeaten record and are now waiting on Cricket West Indies to confirm the dates for the four-day tournament so they can put more concrete plans into place.
“We don’t know the schedule so we are just waiting but we will continue to prepare for the tournament,” the Red Force coach noted.
Along with the four-day game starting today, Furlonge also noted that they have scheduled a four-day North versus South clash next week which will form part of the national team’s preparations.
As far as the regional four-day competition is concerned, Furlonge said the Red Force will pick their best team in the hopes of lifting the trophy for the first time since 2016.
“All the West Indies players will be available for the four-day. We have one or two spaces that might become available, but we will go with our best team to win the tournament,” said Furlonge.
Trial Match Squads:
SIMMONS XI—Keagan Simmons (captain ), Kjorn Ottley, Leonardo Julien, Jyd Goolie, Yannic Cariah, Ewart Nicholson, Navin Bidaisee, Matthew Patrick, Daniel St Clair, Justyn Gangoo, Jon Russ, Jaggesar, David Osouna, Ricky Jaipaul, Jarlarnie Seales.
RAJAH XI—Isaiah Rajah (captain), Cephas Cooper, Nicholas Alexis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal, Jahron Alfred, Aaron Alfred, Marlon Richards, Bryan Charles, Kissoondath Magram, Kavesh Kantasingh, Shaaron Lewis.