Red Force under the gun

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force took the lead against the Barbados Pride on the penultimate day of their West Indies Four-Day Championship match at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, yesterday.
But the visitors still hold the upper hand, requiring just another 66 runs with eight wickets in hand, to seal victory, on the final day of the fourth round fixture today.
Off-spinner Bryan Charles inspired the Red Force with two late wickets yesterday, reducing the Pride to 52 of two at stumps after they were set a victory target of 118.
But T&T were still behind the “eight ball” after their struggles with the bat continued when the hosts were dismissed for 185 just after tea.
Starting the day on 31 for two after conceding a first innings deficit of 68 on Thursday, the Red Force lost nightwatchman Charles early, before the other overnight batter Darren Bravo put the hosts ahead with another one of his elegant cover drives for four, off spinner Chaim Holder.
But the bowler had the last laugh when the T&T skipper edged one to Akeem Jordan at first slip, leaving the Red Force in trouble at 71 for four. The T&T slide continued before lunch with veteran Jason Mohammed falling before the break, after pulling Holder onto the foot of Kevin Wickham and to a diving Zachary McCaskie at mid-wicket.
A patient 46-run stand between Joshua Da Silva and Jyd Goolie for the sixth wicket took the lead to 62 with both batters fighting to keep the hosts in the game.
Goolie had to deal with a couple of balls that kept a bit low as well as the odd bouncer from Jair McAllister, but he survived everything that came him way. Da Silva did the same for a long time before Jomel Warrican sent him back for 21 with one that bounced and turned and took the edge.
Goolie and Tion Webster battled for a further 20 overs to see out the post lunch session but both men departed early in the final session as the T&T innings folded quickly with off-break bowler Holder grabbing four wickets for 63 runs to finish with a match haul of nine wickets.
The Pride were off to a good start in the chase with Sheyne Mosely driving Anderson Phillip down the ground for four before he was caught by Webster at second slip, off the bowling of Charles for 17.
Charles gave his teammates more to cheer about just before the close when he took a sharp return catch to send back Rashawn Worrell for three. But first innings top-scorer McCaskie kept the Pride on top, being not out on 29 with nightwatchman Warrican at the other end yet to get off the mark.
The Pride will still be favourite to complete an outright win in the first session today while T&T will be encouraged by Charles’ efforts late yesterday, knowing that a few more moments of brilliance could complicate things for the Pride, who, like the Red Force, are also prone to batting collapses.