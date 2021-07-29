Red Force working hard

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricketers had their first training sessions as a group on Wednesday at the Diego Martin Recreation Ground as they continue to get back to some sense of normalcy on the training pitch in preparation for two four-day intra-squad trial games.
While the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is yet to get the go-ahead from Cricket West Indies (CWI) to host the matches, the players have been gearing up for the opportunity after seeing limited competitive action due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The team resumed training on July 19 and coach David Furlonge has been working with them in small groups of ten players each to get them ready for the four-day games.
TTCB president Azim Bassarath confirmed that the CWI board will meet virtually today and a decision on the proposed four-day games will be made.
Bassarath did reveal that if the matches are given the green light by CWI, the venue will be the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
In the meantime, the Red Force continued to ramp up preparations with the entire team coming out for a three-and-a-half-hour session in Diego Martin on Wednesday.
Furlonge noted that although the entire team were together, they players worked in smaller groups doing various activities from gym work to batting, bowling and fielding drills.
“We had a nice session in Diego Martin using the entire facility. We had some guys in the gym and some running the stairs and others doing physical work in the outfield. So, while we were there as a team, we had the guys spread out in groups of four or five,” said Furlonge.
He said the players will be getting more net time today as well as early next week to complement all the physical work that they have been doing over the five weeks.
“The fitness level of the players has been good and the core work and strength work has also been good. We are now getting their cardiovascular work up to where we want it to be, but you expect that to be the last thing to come in after being indoors for so long,” Furlonge explained.
However, the Red Force head coach is noticing progress by the players.
“We are seeing improvement and we are seeing the guys working hard and putting in extra work during the regular sessions and I know they are also doing extra work on the off days on Tuesdays and Thursdays with trainers,” Furlonge added.