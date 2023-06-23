Brent Sam

PRO LEAGUE WINNER, 2019-20: Defence Force’s

Brent Sam.

WILL it be red or yellow?

Arima Velodrome is the place to be today as the curtain comes down on the inaugural Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL)Tier One competition.

Red-shirted current leaders Athletic Club (AC) Port of Spain (55 points) face the traditional yellow jerseys of Defence Force (53 points) for the title at Arima from 6.15 p.m.

AC Port of Spain need just a draw, but Defence Force must win. Who are hungrier? Defence Force who have had a great Caribbean football tradition or AC Port of Spain, the surprises of the season? There is great disparity in tradition between the clubs. Defence Force have won two CONCACAF Champions Cup; a Caribbean club Championship, six FA Trophy wins, many other local titles plus a total 23 league and four TT Pro League wins. The likes of Reon Moore, Brent Sam, Curtis Gonzales and Hasim Arcia were in the Defence Force side that won the last TT Pro League title in 2019-2020, before the competition morphed into the TTPFL.

Meanwhile, emerging AC Port of Spain stars Che Benny, Duane Muckette and Michael Poon Angeron, have won nothing previously and will be without a key component, winger Jomoul Francois who broke a leg in training this week. Their best placing thus far is a fifth-place finish in the 2022 Ascension Invitational.

Both of today’s championship contenders come with a rich vein of form and are unbeaten in five matches, both having won four times. When they met on the opening day of the season in March, Defence Force dominated the action, but AC Port of Spain got the goals and won 3-0.

Today, there is also the keen chase for third place, with Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and Tiger Tanks Club Sando both in contention for that spot. Currently fourth, Rangers play the opening match (4p.m.) at Arima against a Police team that produced a remarkable late surge to finish fifth overall. The Lawmen are unbeaten in six matches, having been bottom of the table after losing their first four games. To move up, Rangers must win and hope Tiger Tanks Club Sando either lose or draw. Today, Club Sando are at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, where a win over Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic will see them finish third, regardless of what Rangers do.

Upcoming Tier 1 matches:

Today

Venue — Arima Velodrome

4 p.m. - Police F.C. vs Terminix La Horquetta Rangers

6.15 p.m. -Defence Force F.C. vs AC Port of Spain

Venue — Manny Ramjohn Stadium

4 p.m. - Tiger Tanks Club Sando F.C. vs Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic

TTPFL TIER 1

RESULTS:

Wednesday

San Juan Jabloteh 4 (Jadel Carter, Lindell Sween, Elijah Seecharan) Prisons FC 2 (Kemul River, Jordan Devenish)

WI vs Ireland women’s series to make history

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that the West Indies vs Ireland Women’s series will be the first ever televised Women’s series in the Caribbean.

Starting in St Lucia on 26 June, the full six-match series will be broadcast exclusively live on Flow Sports, FanCode, BT Sport, ESPN, SuperSport and Sky New Zealand

PRINCE OUTPOINTED AT CAC

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Aaron Prince made his exit in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Men’s 71-kilogramme division when he lost on points to Dominican Republic’s Jhonny Fernandez in San Salvador, El Salvador, yesterday.

Soca Kings advance to final after T10 washout

No play was possible in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast playoffs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday due to rain.

The league leaders Soca Kings were due to meet the defending champions and second place team, Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the qualifier 1 from 12 p.m.

Nanan, Patterson add to ‘Special’ medal haul

T&T athlete Melissa Nanan won bronze in the women’s long jump at the Special Olympics International World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany, yesterday.

The 26-year-old leapt 1.39 metres on her first attempt in the Level C Division F05 final and only improved from there, ending with a best effort of 1.66 metres.

Samuels to take temporary charge of Windies women

Former Jamaica men’s captain and West Indies men’s left-handed opener Robert Samuels has been appointed interim head coach for the West Indies Women’s team for their only international home series for the year against Ireland in St Lucia.

Farinha twins 1-2 in New Jersey

The Farinha twins, Jonathan and Nathan finished one-two in the Men’s 100 metres final at the Elliott Denman NJ International Track and Field Meet in New Jersey, USA, last Saturday.

Jonathan grabbed gold in 10.46 seconds, while Nathan clocked 10.48 to pick up silver. Ghana’s Bryan Sosoo got to the line in 10.54 to finish third, behind the Trinidad and Tobago sprint twins.