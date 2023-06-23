WILL it be red or yellow?
Arima Velodrome is the place to be today as the curtain comes down on the inaugural Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL)Tier One competition.
Red-shirted current leaders Athletic Club (AC) Port of Spain (55 points) face the traditional yellow jerseys of Defence Force (53 points) for the title at Arima from 6.15 p.m.
AC Port of Spain need just a draw, but Defence Force must win. Who are hungrier? Defence Force who have had a great Caribbean football tradition or AC Port of Spain, the surprises of the season? There is great disparity in tradition between the clubs. Defence Force have won two CONCACAF Champions Cup; a Caribbean club Championship, six FA Trophy wins, many other local titles plus a total 23 league and four TT Pro League wins. The likes of Reon Moore, Brent Sam, Curtis Gonzales and Hasim Arcia were in the Defence Force side that won the last TT Pro League title in 2019-2020, before the competition morphed into the TTPFL.
Meanwhile, emerging AC Port of Spain stars Che Benny, Duane Muckette and Michael Poon Angeron, have won nothing previously and will be without a key component, winger Jomoul Francois who broke a leg in training this week. Their best placing thus far is a fifth-place finish in the 2022 Ascension Invitational.
Both of today’s championship contenders come with a rich vein of form and are unbeaten in five matches, both having won four times. When they met on the opening day of the season in March, Defence Force dominated the action, but AC Port of Spain got the goals and won 3-0.
Today, there is also the keen chase for third place, with Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and Tiger Tanks Club Sando both in contention for that spot. Currently fourth, Rangers play the opening match (4p.m.) at Arima against a Police team that produced a remarkable late surge to finish fifth overall. The Lawmen are unbeaten in six matches, having been bottom of the table after losing their first four games. To move up, Rangers must win and hope Tiger Tanks Club Sando either lose or draw. Today, Club Sando are at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, where a win over Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic will see them finish third, regardless of what Rangers do.
Upcoming Tier 1 matches:
Today
Venue — Arima Velodrome
4 p.m. - Police F.C. vs Terminix La Horquetta Rangers
6.15 p.m. -Defence Force F.C. vs AC Port of Spain
Venue — Manny Ramjohn Stadium
4 p.m. - Tiger Tanks Club Sando F.C. vs Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic
TTPFL TIER 1
RESULTS:
Wednesday
San Juan Jabloteh 4 (Jadel Carter, Lindell Sween, Elijah Seecharan) Prisons FC 2 (Kemul River, Jordan Devenish)