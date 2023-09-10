REDEMPTION FOR ROYALS

The second time was the charm for the Barbados Royals women who were crowned Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League champions following a close eight-run victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors women in the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
Records were set at the southern venue, with the Royals, who were runners-up to the Trinbago Knight Riders women in the inaugural edition of the tournament last year, raising the bar for the women’s game after posting 169 for seven when they were sent in to bat.
Skipper Hayley Matthews was at the heart of that high score, hitting two sixes and ten fours in a 59-ball 82 as she and Rashada Williams shared the first century stand of the competition, 108 for second wicket.
Williams chipped in with 36 off 23 balls with a six and six fours as they took the game away from the Warriors, who replied with 161 for eight.
Matthews was happy with the performance of her team noting that, “the girls really came out today and we were pretty fired up at the beginning of the day”.
“Like I said before, we were obviously looking for redemption after last year and I am definitely pleased with the performance and I think the girls stepped up when it really mattered and thankfully we ended with the trophy in our hands at the end of the day.”
But the Guyana-based franchise didn’t make things easy for Matthews and company, with Sophie Devine hitting two fours off the first over from Chinelle Henry to get going.
Devine continued to take on the bowling, smashing Quiana Joseph for a straight six before hitting Matthews for four.
But Joseph had the final say in the matter, with Devine being stumped for 22 by Williams with the score on 35 for one in the fifth over.
Stafanie Taylor departed for four, bowled by Amanda Jade Wellington but Shemaine Campbell kept them on course with a big six off the Australia leg-spinner while Suzie Bates struck two fours off Erin Burns in the tenth over to take the score to 80 for two at the half-way stage.
Two more fours from Cambelle off Joseph helped the Guyana cause but the fall of Bates for 36 left them with a lot of work to do with 63 more runs needed off 36 balls.
Natasha McClean kept the Guyana fans interested with a four and six off Henry but frugal overs from Afy Fletcher (none for 23) towards the end kept the pressure on the Warriors batters.
McClean was even dropped by Gabby Lewis on 16 but that didn’t cost the Royals much, with the batter eventually being run out by Matthews for 28 with the score on 141 for four and with 29 more runs needed off 13 balls.
But Campbell was still there and she showed how dangerous she could be, with a straight six off Matthews to keep the Warriors within striking distance.
But Wellington, who finished with four for 23, got three wickets for three runs in the penultimate over to leave the Warriors with 21 to get off the final six balls. It proved to be too tall an order despite Shabnim Ismail hitting Matthews for a four and six before she was caught by Lewis for ten.
With ten runs needed off two balls, Karishma Ramharack got a single effectively ending the contest. Campbelle finished unbeaten on 47 but it wasn’t enough in the end.
Earlier, the Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl first, with Lewis showing early aggression with consecutive fours off Ismail, while Matthews followed suit with three fours off Devine as the Royals raced to 27 without loss after three overs.
However, South African pacer Ismail struck back to remove the Irish international off the final ball of the fifth over, caught by Suzie Bates at cover for 21 with the score on 36 for one.
But Matthews kept the tempo going for her team with two fours and a six off Shreyanka Patil as the Royals reached 73 for one at the half-way stage..
The Royals skipper then smashed Shakera Selman for four to extra cover before reaching her half-century with a boundary to backward point off the same bowler.
At the other end, Williams chipped down the wicket and struck Selman for a straight six that took the Royals to triple figures in the 14th as the Barbados franchise eyed a huge total.
Matthews targeted Sheneta Grimmond in the next over, sweeping the first ball for four before smashing the off-arm spinner for four over cover. Williams followed her skipper’s example, slog sweeping the spinner for another boundary as the Royals accelerated towards the end.
The Royals’ pair shared another significant milestone when Williams cut Devine for four to bring up the first century stand in WCPL before she was bowled by Ismail for 36. With the score on 144.
Ismail found herself on a hat-trick after sending back Laura Harris for a first-ball “duck” but Erin Burns broke the sequence with a four.
Ismail removed Matthews in the penultimate over, caught by Shakera Selman but the Royals still closed the innings on a high, with Wellington hitting Ramharack for two fours in the final over.
Those runs proved crucial in the end as the Royals denied the Warriors, to finally get their hands on the trophy.
Summarised scores:
Barbados Royals Women 169-7 (20 overs) (Hayley Matthews 82, Rashada Williams 36; Shabnim Ismail 4/30) vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women 161-8 (20 overs) (Shermaine Campbell 47, Suzie Bates 36, Natasha McClean 28; Amanda Jade Wellington 4/23, Hayley Matthews 2/38)
—Royals Women win by 8 runs
Player of the Match: Hayley Mathews (Royals)
Player of the Tournament: Sophie Devine (Amazon Warriors)