Liverpool climbed to second in the Premier League after goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino earned them a 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield, yesterday.
The win moved Juergen Klopp’s side above Chelsea in the table and 11 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. Brentford remain in 14th place on 23 points. The win ends a three-match winless patch in the league for Liverpool that has seen them fall off the pace in the title race.
The home side finally broke through a minute before the interval when a corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold bounced to the back post and was nodded home by Fabinho. Brentford stayed in the contest until the 69th minute when Oxlade-Chamberlain stooped at the back post to head in a wonderful cross from left back Andy Robertson. Substitute Minamino wrapped up the win, tapping home after Brentford’s attempt to play out from the back was intercepted by Roberto Firmino who set up the Japanese forward for a simple finish.
Harrison hat-trick earns
Leeds win at West Ham
West Ham United squandered a chance to cement fourth spot in the Premier League as they lost 3-2 at home to Leeds United with Jack Harrison scoring a hat-trick for the visitors.
After three successive wins West Ham had the chance to open up a five-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Arsenal whose game at Tottenham Hotspur was postponed.
But Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, missing seven players through injury or suspension, had other ideas.
Harrison opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a pinpoint finish but Jarrod Bowen equalised with a header in the 34th minute—his fourth goal in his last three games.
Harrison touched in from close range three minutes later to give Leeds the half-time lead.
When Pablo Fornals levelled again with a precise finish seven minutes after the break it seemed West Ham would go and win but Leeds responded in magnificent fashion.
Harrison’s deft finish after dazzling play by Raphinha restored their lead before Leeds had an effort by Mateusz Klich ruled out for a harsh offside. The win lifted Leeds to 15th, nine points above the relegation zone.