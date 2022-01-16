Liverpool climbed to second in the Premier League after goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino earned them a 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield, yesterday.

The win moved Juergen Klopp’s side above Chelsea in the table and 11 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. Brentford remain in 14th place on 23 points. The win ends a three-match winless patch in the league for Liverpool that has seen them fall off the pace in the title race.

The home side finally broke through a minute before the interval when a corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold bounced to the back post and was nodded home by Fabinho. Brentford stayed in the contest until the 69th minute when Oxlade-Chamberlain stooped at the back post to head in a wonderful cross from left back Andy Robertson. Substitute Minamino wrapped up the win, tapping home after Brentford’s attempt to play out from the back was intercepted by Roberto Firmino who set up the Japanese forward for a simple finish.

Harrison hat-trick earns

Leeds win at West Ham

West Ham United squandered a chance to cement fourth spot in the Premier League as they lost 3-2 at home to Leeds United with Jack Harrison scoring a hat-trick for the visitors.

After three successive wins West Ham had the chance to open up a five-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Arsenal whose game at Tottenham Hotspur was postponed.

But Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, missing seven players through injury or suspension, had other ideas.

Harrison opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a pinpoint finish but Jarrod Bowen equalised with a header in the 34th minute—his fourth goal in his last three games.

Harrison touched in from close range three minutes later to give Leeds the half-time lead.

When Pablo Fornals levelled again with a precise finish seven minutes after the break it seemed West Ham would go and win but Leeds responded in magnificent fashion.

Harrison’s deft finish after dazzling play by Raphinha restored their lead before Leeds had an effort by Mateusz Klich ruled out for a harsh offside. The win lifted Leeds to 15th, nine points above the relegation zone.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

England U-19s roll Bangladesh

Bangladesh U-19s crashed and burned in their opening game of the Under-19 World Cup, getting bowled out for 97, as England U-19s began their campaign with a seven-wicket win over the defending champions in Basseterre’s Warner Park, yesterday.

Travel issues still hindering T&T hockey squads

While a first group of some of TEAM TTO’s men’s and women’s senior hockey teams departed yesterday morning for the January 19-30 Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile, remaining members were up to last night awaiting word as to when they will join their teammates.

WI lose decider

WI lose decider

IRELAND came from behind in the CG Insurance three-match ODI series to stun West Indies, squeaking to a two-wicket victory yesterday in the decider to claim a historic 2-1 series victory, at Sabina Park.

The Irish have taken 20 points from this series and are currently third on the ICC Super League table. The Windies’ questionable batting judgement coupled with Ireland’s aggressive field placing and pressure-inducing bowling combined to derail the WI efforts of winning the match and the series.

Churchill Downs CEO:

Churchill Downs CEO:

Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen called trainer Bob Baffert’s possible case against the company “without merit” in an internal email to employees. The email, obtained by Horse Racing Nation, was first reported by the Louisville Courier Journal.

Australia claim 4-0 Ashes series win

Australia claim 4-0 Ashes series win

The Ashes came to a fitting end as England produced one last batting collapse to slump to a 146-run defeat to leave Australia celebrating a 4-0 series win.

England had worked themselves into a position where a consolation victory appeared possible as the second session on day three approached its conclusion, reaching 68-0 in their chase of 271 but proceeded to lose all 10 wickets for 56 and were bowled out for 124.