‘Reds’ progress after first-half scare

Aston Villa’s academy youngsters produced a valiant effort as Liverpool survived a first-half scare to win 4-1 yesterday and progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Following a Covid outbreak in their first-team squad, Villa were forced to field an Under-23 side, and Sadio Mane headed the Premier League champions in front inside four minutes.

But Louie Barry equalised (41’) memorably on the stroke of half-time to spark hopes of a fairy-tale result for Mark Delaney’s young team.

Liverpool’s superior quality told, however, as second-half strikes from Georginio Wijnaldum (60’), Mane (63’) and Mohamed Salah (65’) ensured there would be no upset.

DOWN TO 22

Twenty-two cricketers are still in the running to make the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Super50 squad and will get a final opportunity to address the selectors in two trial matches, scheduled for Monday and Wednesday.

Carter sets off

TOP Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter departs home shores today en route through Miami to a training camp in Tenerife, Spain, followed by a three-day stop in Nice, France, for competition, before making tentative plans to return to his San Diego, California base, in mid-February.

Wong vs Dookie again

JORDANE DOOKIE and Cameron Wong will meet for the third time in the last three months when the 2020 Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament continues today at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

Halep set for ‘mentally-hard’ quarantine at Australian Open

Simona Halep says she is ready to face the prospect of a “mentally-hard” 14 days of quarantine ahead of the Australian Open.

The world No 2 believes the experience of playing at bio-secure tournaments last year will help her get through what she expects to be a tough period.

Selectors to pick provisional 21

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force selection panel chaired by Rajendra Mangalie will be meeting at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, today to select a provisional 21-man squad from which the final 15-member team for next month’s Regional Super50 cup will be chosen.