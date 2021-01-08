‘Reds’ progress after first-half scare

Aston Villa’s academy youngsters produced a valiant effort as Liverpool survived a first-half scare to win 4-1 yesterday and progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Following a Covid outbreak in their first-team squad, Villa were forced to field an Under-23 side, and Sadio Mane headed the Premier League champions in front inside four minutes.
But Louie Barry equalised (41’) memorably on the stroke of half-time to spark hopes of a fairy-tale result for Mark Delaney’s young team.
Liverpool’s superior quality told, however, as second-half strikes from Georginio Wijnaldum (60’), Mane (63’) and Mohamed Salah (65’) ensured there would be no upset.