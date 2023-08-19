RETURNING after an absence of five years, Reeza Burke captured a 23rd national title Tuesday night at the Dr Joao Havelange Centre Of Excellence, Macoya.
The 47-year-old and Arun Roopnarine nosed out favourites Yuvraaj Dookram and the United States-based Derron Douglas 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 11-5, 12-10 for the men’s doubles crown in the National Table Tennis Championships.
The Arima Hawks duo completed a hat-trick of titles when they last played together in 2018, and they have, in fact, never lost together in this tournament.
Burke, who reached the singles quarter-finals two nights earlier at National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, lifted his ninth doubles trophy on Tuesday, to go along with his nine in mixed doubles and five in singles.
In addition to his four crowns with Roopnarine, the former president of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) has won two each with Dave Williams and two-time Caribbean men’s singles champ Lionel Darceuil, as well as one with Anson Wellington.
Burke’s most successful partnership has been with Natalie Montes as he won six mixed doubles titles with the former singles champ, along with three alongside Shellyann Wilson, now the president of the TTTTA president.
After being the runner-up to the United States-based Khaleel Asgarali in the singles event on Sunday, Dookram also had to settle for silver medals in both the men’s and mixed doubles events.
The 2014 singles champ and fellow singles runner-up Imani Edwards-Taylor were defeated 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 by singles semi-finalist Douglas and Brittany Joseph in a battle of Queen’s Park Cricket Club Parkites players in the mixed doubles final.
Former top-ranked player Joseph did not play singles this time, but made it two for two in doubles when she and Edwards-Taylor denied Linda Partap-Boodhan and her daughter Rayanna Boodhan 11-6, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6 for the women’s doubles crown.