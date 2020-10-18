Glorick Maynard

LONG-SERVING MATCH OFFICIAL: Glorick Maynard

Trinidad and Tobago football referee and referees association administrator Glorick Maynard has passed on.

Maynard was second vice-president of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Referees Association. In earlier years he had served as a well-known and respected referee who operated mainly in the East Zone at both club and secondary schools football levels for many years during the 1980s and 90s.

Among those sending condolences to his family were members of National Super League champions, Prison Service Football Club.

“The management, staff and players of the PSFC express condolences to the family of Mr Glorick Maynard and the refereeing fraternity. Mr Maynard served the national football community for many years with devotion and commitment,” a statement from the Prison Service club read.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SEARCH IS ON

SEARCH IS ON

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) executive have given the go-ahead to resume the recruitment process for a new Red Force head coach as plans continue to be drawn up for resumption of local and regional cricket.

Decision delayed

Decision delayed

IF FIFA were to agree to lift the suspension imposed on the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and agree to pay its half of arbitration costs, then the TTFA has no issue with having the dispute between it and the world’s football governing body heard and resolved at the Court of Arbitration (CAS) in Switzerland.

Key players turn down T20 series

Key players turn down T20 series

Powerful all-rounder Andre Russell, along with openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have opted out of the Twenty20 International tour of New Zealand, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed Friday.

+2
Royals ease past CSK

Royals ease past CSK

Jos Buttler hit 70 not out from 48 balls as Rajasthan Royals revived their IPL play-off hopes and dented Chennai Super Kings’ with a seven-wicket victory yesterday, in a low-scoring clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

ALL CLEAR

ALL CLEAR

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine has had his bowling action cleared and been taken off the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) warning list.